Othello man arrested on firearms possession
Feb. 17—OTHELLO — An Othello man was booked into the Adams County Jail for alleged second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm following a traffic stop by the Othello Police Department Thursday.
Jesus Burciaga, 26, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant from Grant County, according to an OPD press release. He's also being investigated for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Officers saw Burciaga driving through Othello at about 2:48 p.m. Thursday, and knew he was the subject of a Grant County felony warrant, the press release said.
"Officers knew Jesus was known to carry firearms on his person," it said. "A high-risk traffic stop was conducted near the intersection of state Route 17 and East Main Street."
Burciaga allegedly was carrying a handgun, but complied with officers' requests and was arrested without incident.