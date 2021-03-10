Othello man charged with manslaughter in son's death

Mar. 10—RITZVILLE — An Othello man was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son Feb. 27.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, allegedly was handling a firearm when it fired, and the bullet struck the boy in the head. The boy died later that day.

Tapia-Perez remains in the Adams County Jail. He will be arraigned Monday.

Family and friends of the boy's mother, Perla Arteaga-Ochoa, have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical and funeral expenses. As of Tuesday, $5,305 was raised

The GoFundMe account is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/2ao3fgdh6o?qid=86815b35b85bd7dae2f91e7d19c2e9d7.

Tapia-Perez went to Arteaga-Ochoa's home Feb. 27 to pick up his three children, according to a statement of probable cause filed with Adams County Superior Court. The child ran outside when he saw his dad drive up, and was standing beside the driver's door.

Tapia-Perez said he was looking at the gun, which allegedly was stolen when he bought it, when it went off. The bullet broke the window and struck the boy in the head. Tapia-Perez said he didn't see the boy standing beside the driver's door.

Tapia-Perez told Othello Police he was unfamiliar with firearms, the probable cause statement said.

Othello police detective Jaime Mendoza said he spoke with agents of the U.S. Border Patrol, who said there was no record of Tapia-Perez having legally entered the country. Tapia-Perez told police he had come to the United States at 5 years of age and is not a U.S. citizen.

