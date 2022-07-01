Othello man dies from wounds sustained in July 26 shooting

Jun. 30—OTHELLO — Charges are pending against two Othello boys in connection with the death of an Othello-area man following a shooting June 26.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Felipe Garza, 50, in a statement Thursday. Garza was hospitalized at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Brothers Arturo Pineda-Feliciano, 16, and Gustavo Pineda-Feliciano, 14, were arrested June 28 at a hotel in Sunnyside. Both are allegedly gang members, according to law enforcement.

"All we can say is, it's gang-related at this point," said Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner.

Wagner did not say whether the victim and alleged shooters knew each other.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. June 26 in the 2200 block of West Charla Road.

The ACSO has asked that Arturo Pineda-Feliciano be charged as an adult, according to social media posts.

"Adams County Prosecutors are working out charges at this time," the announcement said.

The ACSO is asking that anyone with information about the case contact the sheriff's office, 509-659-1122.

Editor's note: In a prior report, ages provided to the Columbia Basin Herald were incorrect. The ages noted above have been updated to reflect the new information.