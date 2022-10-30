Othello man sought in assault case

Oct. 29—OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Othello man who allegedly threatened a woman with a firearm during a domestic assault, according to an ACSO statement.

Deputies are looking for Nicholas Romero-Rivera, 34, of Othello, following a report on Friday from the 300 block of Reynolds Road of two men with a shotgun and a handgun threatening a woman, the statement said.

The ACSO, with the help of the Moses Lake Tactical Response Team, served a search warrant on the location and arrested Carlos Villaneuva-Martinez, 36, of Othello, at the scene, and found both the shotgun and the handgun believed to have been used in the assault.

Romero-Rivera, however, was not at the residence, the ACSO said.

Villanueva-Martinez has been charged with assault and possession of a short-barrelled shotgun. Romero-Rivera, who also has outstanding felony warrants, is being sought for domestic violence assault and firearms charges, the ACSO statement said.

Anyone who knows of Romero-Rivera's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the ACSO at 509-659-1122, or email Sheriff Dale Wagner at dalew@co.adams.wa.us. All tips can remain anonymous.