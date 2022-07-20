Othello pair suspected in robbery, assault case

Jul. 19—OTHELLO — An Othello-area man is being sought in connection with an assault and robbery early Monday morning near Othello. An Othello woman was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges connected to the same case.

Adams County Sheriff's deputies are looking for Michael Joe Rocha, 36, in connection with a robbery and assault in the 2200 block of Rainier Road, northwest of Othello, according to a post on ACSO social media. Gloria Romero, 41, was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree theft in connection with the same incident.

The case is still under investigation.