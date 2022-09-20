Othello Police arrest six men following a prostitution sting operation

Sep. 20—The Othello Police Department arrested six men last week in a sex trafficking sting operation.

On Thursday the Othello Police Department along with the Washington state Department of Corrections targeted people seeking to pay a young woman for sex, according to a statement by the police department.

The agency prioritized the sting after receiving information that people were coming to Othello with the belief that local police wouldn't have the resources to intervene.

Charles Garcia, 51, of Othello, Kalin Ear, 31, of Moses Lake, Luis Cruz-Camacho, 28, of Moses Lake, Corey Mikkelsen, 53, of East Wenatchee, Rodrigo Gutierrez-Baca, 31, of Othello, and Josue Maldonado, 28, of Chelan, were arrested on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute.

Anyone with information about human trafficking can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or contact the Othello Police Department at 509-488-3314.