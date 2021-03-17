Othello Police Department swears in a new officer

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Mar. 17—OTHELLO — Tyson Cox, 37, is the newest officer in the Othello Police Department, as he was sworn in March 8 by Othello Mayor Shawn Logan.

Law enforcement is a family profession. Cox's brother Ryan is the Soap Lake chief of police, and his father, Claude, was a police officer. In fact, his father was his first police chief, Tyson Cox said.

The Medical Lake native has been in law enforcement six years, he said. His first job was with the Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Police, he said, and he attended the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police Academy. After about 18 months with the tribal agency, he worked for about four and a half years in Mabton.

Prior to becoming a police officer, he "had done everything, from farming to personal training to bartending," he said. His dad suggested a law enforcement career, and he took his the advice, he said.

Law enforcement turned out well, he said.

"Something new every day," Cox said. "No one call is the same, no one day is the same. Something's always happening."

He enjoys the work of solving crimes, he added.

His brother told him about the job opening in Othello, he said, and urged him to apply.

Cox said he's glad to have a city council and police department supporting officers in their work, and Othello residents have the reputation of getting behind law enforcement, too, he said.

Cheryl Schweizer can be reached via email at cschweizer@columbiabasinherald.com.

