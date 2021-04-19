Othello police seek suspect in stabbing

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Apr. 18—OTHELLO — Othello police are looking for an Othello man in connection with a stabbing at an Othello motel Saturday night.

Eriberto Romero-Hernandez, 30, is suspected of stabbing someone multiple times just before 8:30 p.m. at the Cimaron 5 motel, according to an Othello Police Department social media post.

Officers responded to 1400 E. Main St. for a report of domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a large laceration on the neck, "covered in blood" and with other lacerations to the hands and neck.

Suspect Romero-Hernandez allegedly fled on foot. The Othello Street Crimes Unit and a K-9 unit from the Moses Lake Police Department searched the area, but Romero-Hernandez was not located.

Those with knowledge of Romero-Hernandez' whereabouts can contact the police department at 509-488-3314 and remain anonymous.

