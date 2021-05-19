Othello woman arrested on methamphetamine possession

Cheryl Schweizer, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.

May 19—EPHRATA — An Othello woman was arrested May 11 and booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamines with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amy Farroux, 48, also was booked on an outstanding Washington Department of Corrections felony warrant, according to a social media post from the Othello Police Department.

Officers saw Farroux walking in the area of North Second Avenue and East Cedar Street, and detained her on the warrant.

"After further investigation, Amy possessed items indicative of street level narcotics dealing," the post said.

