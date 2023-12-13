Other than Airport and North Lamar, which Austin intersections do readers hate the most?

The Y at Oak Hill on May 3, 2018. It's one of the most hated intersections in Austin, and has been so for at least 40 years.

Ask Austin drivers about bad traffic and out come the claws.

On Nov. 29, the Austin Answered column tackled what some readers called the worst intersection in town. At Airport at North Lamar boulevards, two major north-south roads collide with two significant east-west streets, a railroad, an improvement corridor, new building density and road construction.

After that column ran, plenty of readers added their complaints about that tangle. More than one blamed TxDOT for failing to plan a railroad tunnel decades ago when Lamar and Airport were state-maintained roadways. Others were incensed that the rail gates seem to come down for five minutes at a time, even when there's no train.

And don't let's start on the drivers headed south on Lamar, who must wait for all those taking a left turn off Airport, who in turn get stuck at Justin Lane. One can wait through several lights without inching forward.

"Hateful, hateful, hateful!" writes Charlie Stites "I go through it every day, like car penance. Ugh."

Readers were not, however, done.

This week's Austin Answered question: Which intersections do Austin drivers really hate the most?

Daniel Norton: "Perhaps one of the oddest bad intersections is on Loop 360 northbound between US 290 and MoPac, where there always seems to be a backup behind the light at the Barton Creek Greenbelt trailhead access."

Anne Hume Wilson: "The intersection of Guadalupe/Cesar Chavez streets at the South First Street bridge is also not a fave, depending on which direction one is driving."

Tom Parker: "Right now it has to be the 'Y' at Oak Hill. Approaching from the east most of the day is just a crawl, and the 'Y' itself changes on an almost daily basis. If it isn’t the worst, it’s in the top five."

Andrew Clements: "Airport Boulevard and Interstate 35!"

L. Gibson: "No, North Lamar and US 183."

Ross Smith: "The intersection of W. Mary/Heather streets and South Lamar Boulevard. The design leads to a high daily rate of games of chicken between drivers crossing Lamar and those making left turns."

Derek Jones: "It's the ones where people are constantly trying to cross multiple lanes to turn quickly. Parmer Lane and Interstate 35 had five fatal accidents in 2022 alone."

Mike Soden: "It would be easier to say which intersection isn't."

