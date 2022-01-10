Other countries struck by Omicron kept their death tolls low. The US is looking different.

Marianne Guenot,Shayanne Gal
·4 min read
A man wearing a mask is getting a COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles, US, on January 7, 2022/
A person gets a COVID-19 vaccination on January 7, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • Countries where Omicron surged early have seen a relatively low burden of deaths so far.

  • Lower population age or high vaccination coverage likely helped keep the death toll low.

  • But early data suggests that the situation may be different in the US, experts warn.

It has been over four weeks since Omicron started hitting South Africa, Denmark, and the UK.

In spite of the number of infections breaking all prior records, deaths in these three countries have remained much lower than in previous waves.

Some experts have warned, however, that early data suggests the situation might be different in the US.

"The US Omicron wave is worse (for hospital admits, ICU) than what we've seen in UK, Denmark," said Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Institute, in a tweet Friday.

Judging from the early data, the three non-US countries with advanced Omicron waves had significant mitigating factors which the US does not share and may leave it more exposed.

"In general, outcomes appear to be far less severe than in previous waves, through a combination of an inherently milder variant, and greater protection of the population through vaccination and prior infection," Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician the University of Cambridge, told Insider in an email.

This is "a great relief," he said.

Here are charts for each nation to show what is going on.

South Africa: younger population

South Africa's Omicron-driven wave likely reached its peak in December, but deaths remained remarkably lower than in previous waves, as can be seen below.

The crux might be that the country "has a much younger population than Europe," said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the UK's University of East Anglia, in an email to Insider.

COVID-19 has generally hit older people harder, so that could explain the overall mildness of this wave, even though only 26% of people in South Africa have gotten two doses of vaccine.

South Africa's population is also thought to have had high levels of immunity from exposure in previous waves, given the poor availability of vaccines there.

The UK and Denmark: higher booster uptake

In the UK and Denmark, the death toll has also remained low.

An uptick in the last weeks could be due to delayed registration of deaths over the holiday period rather than a genuinely worsening situation, Hunter said.

Here, the low mortality could come down to the booster shots.

Uptake of the shots has been high in both countries: 69% of all people have received two doses and 52% have gotten three in the UK, while, 79% have gotten two doses and 53% three in Denmark.

One study from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that protection from two shots against hospitalization from Omicron waned from about 72% to about 52% over 24 weeks from the second dose.

But a third dose of vaccine brought that protection back up to 88%, per the study.

There is still some uncertainty as to whether that trend will continue in other parts of Europe, Hunter said.

He said deaths among people over 60 tend to lag behind cases by about a week since younger people are more likely to have seen the virus first in this wave.

US: low booster uptake, ICU rates rising

In the US, deaths haven't risen, but they haven't gone down either.

Numbers of COVID-19 patients in ICU are also rising steeply, with about 22,600 COVID-19 patients in ICU on Jan 7.

This isn't a far cry from the pandemic record high, which stands at about 28,900, per Our World In Data.

It is prompting some experts to question whether the paradigm might be different in the US.

Like Topol, Scott Gottlieb, former director of US Food and Drug Administration, noted that hospitalizations and deaths seem more pervasive than elsewhere. The "decoupling" of hospitalizations and deaths from case numbers "isn't as strong as UK, perhaps due to lower US vax/booster rates," he said in a tweet Sunday.

62% of the US population has gotten two doses, but only 22% of the whole population has gotten three. That's only about 50% of eligible adults, per Gottlieb.

Within the US, New York, Boston, and Chicago — which were all hit early on — have so far not shown strong signs of decoupling, The New York Times reported.

Director Rochelle Walensky told Fox News on Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping a close eye on deaths and that more data should give a clearer impression.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Tianjin begins city-wide testing after at least two local Omicron cases detected

    SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -The northern coastal city of Tianjin began testing its population of around 14 million on Sunday after at least two local cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant were detected, state media reported. Residents in four districts would be tested over the next 24 hours while other districts would be tested the next day, the Tianjin government said. Commuters to Tianjin from Beijing have been asked to stay away, Xinhua reported.

  • China-backed AIIB offers vaccine loans to help partners tackle Covid-19 as it expects pandemic to linger

    With the Covid-19 pandemic unlikely to end soon, the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said it will continue to provide vaccine financing to partner countries to improve their health care systems and fight the pandemic. While the AIIB is supposed to focus on helping less developed countries to develop their infrastructure projects, the bank has taken a flexible approach to address emergencies arising from the Covid-19, which has haunted the world for two years, bank pres

  • 30 Ways To Upgrade Your Home Without Blowing Your Budget

    Everyone wants to turn their house into their dream home, or at least make small updates here and there, but that's often easier said than done. Whether you're upgrading your space or gearing up to...

  • Australia's New South Wales marks its highest COVID-19 death count

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the Omicron variant sweeps the country and lawmakers face pressure to close widening supply chain gaps. The home to Sydney and a third of Australia's 25 million people reported 16 deaths from the coronavirus in the previous day. New South Wales reported 30,062 new infections, near record levels.

  • Castro confiscated his apartments in Cuba. American diplomats and now tourists stay in them

    Javier García-Bengochea, a successful neurosurgeon in Jacksonville, was just a baby when he left Cuba with his family, after Fidel Castro confiscated their businesses and properties in 1960 as part of a broad expropriation effort that triggered what was to become a six-decade U.S. embargo.

  • Pfizer and Beam Partner to Develop Treatments for 3 Genetic Diseases

    The two companies will develop three treatments for genetic disease by correcting errors in our genes, using base-editing technology.

  • Explosive found near gas station posed a ‘legitimate threat,’ Washington police say

    The person who left the device tried to light it, police say, but they were unsuccessful.

  • 10-Minute Boxing Jump-Rope Workout With Leila Leilani

    If you're ready for a quick and effective jump-rope workout, fitness trainer Leila Leilani is here for you! Get your heart pumping in just 10 minutes with a boxing-inspired combo workout that will keep you on your toes (literally). Grab your POPSUGAR jump rope, and prepare to sweat! Leila's Outfit: Koral POPSUGAR fitness gear was created to power happy and healthy for all. Get the gear you need to get started, keep going, and level up during your fitness journey, available now at Target. POPSUGAR Jump Rope Jumping rope is one of the best ways to torch calories and get a well-rounded workout in a short period of time. This rope has comfortable, secure-grip handles, and the flexible, cable-style rope swivels easily for a smooth rotation.

  • COVID treatments in short supply in Mississippi, but there are other ways to combat omicron

    Of the three monoclonal treatments approved for use in the United States, research has shown only one fights the effects of omicron.

  • Indian hospitals have plenty COVID hospital beds for children

    The Health Ministry also said on Monday that only 5% to 10% of all those people infected in India have sought hospitalisation https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-covid-19-cases-multiply-vulnerable-groups-given-vaccine-boosters-2022-01-10, compared with 20% to 23% during the last major wave. India reported 179,723 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 35.7 million, the highest in the world after the United States. Data showed that India has more than 24,000 paediatric ICU beds, compared with a recommendation of fewer than 10,000 beds from a federal taskforce.

  • California surpasses astonishing 6 million COVID-19 infections as Omicron wave expands

    The arrival of Omicron has pushed daily caseloads to their highest levels and sent a stream of new coronavirus-positive people to the hospital.

  • Mike Lindell says he's still planning to launch his own social media site, 9 months after his first attempt crashed and burned

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast that he's waiting for approval for his social-media application but wouldn't give a launch date.

  • How COVID hospitalizations are reported is changing in one state. Will others follow?

    “The fact that many patients weren’t primarily admitted FOR COVID but rather for other medical issues should add nuance to the ‘COVID hospitalization’ numbers.”

  • Ventilator use up 57% since Jan. 2 for COVID patients in NJ hospitals as infections rise

    The number of COVID patients in hospitals Saturday night was 5,747, the highest since April 30, 2020. The state reported 26,615 new infections Sunday

  • Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

    As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. “It’s a vicious cycle,” said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

  • New York's COVID cases surge 62% as omicron wave crashes over communities outside NYC

    New coronavirus cases leaped 62% in New York last week, with 595,095 cases reported. But some counties outside NYC faced case spikes of 200% or more

  • Omicron drives Covid surge but New York a long way from pandemic’s early days

    America’s biggest city is seeing another winter spike, but with good vaccines and a new message many residents say this wave feels different The Empire State Building at sunset this week. ‘Covid is here. We have to learn to live with it in a smart way,’ Mayor Eric Adams said. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images In the spring of 2020, Hart Island, a mile from City Island in the Bronx, was a focal point of grief in New York. It was here, at the city’s public cemetery or potter’s field, the f

  • Aric Almirola to retire from full-time competition at end of 2022

    Aric Almirola has announced he will retire from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

  • David Njoku: Browns, agent remain in contract talks: 'I honestly want to be here for the rest of my career'

    David Njoku said his desire to re-sign with the Cleveland Browns is "the same" now as it was in the summer despite a disappointing 2021 season.

  • Omicron takes over as Czech Republic's dominant coronavirus variant

    The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has become the dominant strain in the Czech Republic, the country's National Institute of Public Health (SZU) said on Monday. The central European country of 10.7 million expects the Omicron wave to culminate in late January, with about 50,000 daily cases detected, but that may not be a complete picture because of the expected strain on testing capacity, the government and independent experts have said. The SZU said that Omicron had accounted for more than 50% of positive tests as of Jan. 8, with samples from mainly big cities on Jan. 9 showing 79% of COVID-19 cases were the Omicron variant.