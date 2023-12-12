Other driver killed in crash that took lives of Fort Worth CEO & kids identified as Marine

The crash that killed a Fort Worth CEO and his two children in November also took the life of 25-year-old Marine 1st Lt. Connor McKim, according to an accident report from the Texas Departments of Public Safety and Transportation.

According to the report, the crash on U.S. 281 near Round Mountain and Johnson City in Blanco County happened after McKim’s Toyota Tacoma veered from the northbound lanes of traffic into the southbound lanes. His pickup truck collided head-on with an SUV occupied by the Muckleroy family. The family’s vehicle was then hit by a third car, which rolled and landed upright.

According to the preliminary investigation, it’s unknown why McKim’s truck crossed into oncoming traffic. A DPS official told the Star-Telegram that there was no indication that alcohol was involved.

The Nov. 22 crash killed Zach Muckleroy and his two children, 12-year-old Judson and 9-year-old Lindsay. Zach Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren Muckleroy, survived and has since been released from the hospital.

McKim, who was from Spicewood, was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps who loved learning new things, according to his obituary. He was a talented cook, a volunteer with the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society and a musician who learned to play trombone in his high school’s marching band.

According to the obituary, McKim was born in Rowlett and graduated from Lake Travis High School in Austin and the United States Merchant Marine Academy. He attended flight school at NAS Pensacola and was recently transferred to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

McKim is being remembered by his friends and family for “his relentless work ethic, contagious smile and sense of humor.”

McKim’s memorial service was held Dec. 9 in Austin.

A celebration of the lives of Zach, Judson and Lindsay Muckleroy will be held this Friday at 5 p.m. at University Christian Church at 2720 S. University Drive in Fort Worth. The family plans a private service at the grave in Greenwood Memorial Park, according to the funeral home handling the arrangements.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, was the CEO of Muckleroy & Falls, a Fort Worth construction company.