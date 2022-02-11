What about the other one? NYC subway thief steals woman’s sneaker, leaves other foot alone

Police are looking for a man with one left shoe — a sneaker swiped from a woman at a Brooklyn subway station.

The curious crime occurred as the 47-year-old victim was heading up the stairs to leave the Grand Army Plaza station for the 2 and 3 trains at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, cops said.

Clad in his own white sneakers, the thief ripped a Nike off the woman’s left foot, jumped a turnstile and got on a train.

It wasn’t clear if the woman scared him before he could grab the other athletic shoe, or if just decided he didn’t want it.