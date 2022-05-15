The other pandemic: Sex trafficking victims discuss its insidious effects at Green forum

Halle Coblentz, director of minor programming at RAHAB Ministries, speaks during a panel discussion on human trafficking as Carolyn Kinkoph looks on Saturday in Green.

Candace Williams' life as a victim of abuse and sex trafficking came to a sudden pause on the road from Ohio to Arizona.

She was traveling with man who had escaped a halfway house, speeding out west so she could re-stoke a meth habit.

But police intervened along the way and, as she tells it, God intervened while she served three years in prison.

“They thought they were arresting me, but they were saving me,” she said Saturday.

The night before her arrest, she had prayed for help.

“Either take me or something has to change.”

From the time she was 11 to 15, she and a relative were (sexually) exploited while living in Columbus with her mother.

“In our minds, we were getting rewarded for doing these types of things,” she said.

Things didn’t get better as she grew older, when drugs entered the equation.

A group of concerned Green residents gathered at Central Administration Building for a panel discussion on human trafficking on Saturday.

“When I was 16 I got involved with an individual that sold drugs,” she said. “He would tell me, ‘My friend is interested in you. Go and have sex with (him).”

Williams said the attention and expressions of love she hadn’t received from her mother became a need, keeping her involved with men who abused and manipulated her for financial gain.

“If I didn’t do those acts, they would beat the crap out of me,” she said.

Her time alone in prison gave her pause to think, to read the Bible and imagine a different path. When she read Romans 8:28, it resonated, and still does.

“I knew then that everything in my life was for a purpose,” she said.

She now runs a ministry in Mansfield that helps troubled women, most of them sexually abused.

‘A pandemic in itself’

Williams and others involved or affected by human trafficking told their stories Saturday morning at a town hall organized by the Green Drug Task Force’s Human Trafficking Committee. The hope, organizers and participants said, was to create awareness of the pervasiveness and tragedy of sex trafficking and its ability to infect all segments of society.

“It’s a pandemic in itself,” said Teresa Merriweather, a survivor of human trafficking and a member of the Global Alliance Human Trafficking Task Force.

In Merriweather’s case, she developed an anxiety disorder as a child growing up in a dysfunctional family.

She met a pastor and moved with him to Kentucky, where he played on her anxiety and insecurities.

Candace Williams, who founded Rubies, speaks about her experience as a victim of sex trafficking Saturday.

“He hid my wallet (and) had it to where I had to depend on him,” she said. “He put roofies in my tea.”

When she had passed out, her pastor boyfriend would charge men to have sex with her.

“I’d wake up in the morning and I had (seminal fluid) between my breasts,” she said.

She has recovered from her experience, going on to obtain bachelor’s and master’s degrees and hopes to open a non-profit organization to combat human trafficking. Worldwide, she said, it’s a $150 billion industry.

“Human trafficking is one of most heinous crimes there is,” she said. “… It’s a pandemic in itself.”

The effect on parents

Carolyn Kinkoph’s daughter had a normal childhood without any apparent problems early on.

“She came from a very loving family,” said Kinkoph.

But she got a boyfriend and started skipping class. It was the first step in a series of troubles for Kinkoph’s daughter, who was diagnosed with a psychological disorder that hounded her until her death.

Her daughter attended the Cleveland Institute of Art, but a series of manipulative relationships led her into an increasingly dangerous lifestyle.

“When she was 23, she met a man who facilitated her trafficking,” she said. “… He gave her a laptop so she could be exploited online.”

He movements became chaotic at times. She left home, only to be found in Detroit or Denver or California or New Orleans.

In April 2021, Kinkoph said, her daughter’s life was save by Narcan, given to counter the effects of opioids.

In November 2021, her daughter went missing again, until she was found in an abandoned apartment. The person who had called 911 fled the scene, along with others.

“I got a call from the medical examiner,” Kinkoph said. “I had to ask them to do a sexual assault kit on my deceased daughter.”

Kinkoph said the shame human trafficking victims feel is often compounded by the judgment heaped on them.

“Please don’t victim blame,” she said. “I just want you to think, ‘What would I do if it was my loved one?’ ”

Jennifer Davis, a psychologist specializing in victims of human trafficking and various complex traumas, said her children were abused at an early age.

“It started with grooming and it led to sexual abuse and online (sexual) performances,” she said.

Davis said it took time to be able to talk about what happened.

“It has taken me a very long time to share my story because of shame and guilt,” she said, because she did not suspect what was going on. “I later learned there was a lot of manipulation and mind games. People assume because you’re a professional you should know.”

Her children, all under 10 years old, suffered severe complex trauma and continue a long recovery. During the pandemic, she was told the matter couldn’t be pursued in a timely fashion because the legal system “didn’t have the manpower to handle that.”

She said the damage from human trafficking in all its forms spreads far beyond the victims and their families.

“This is everybody’s issue,” she said.

Trying to help sex trafficking victims

Halle Coblenz, the director of minor programming at RAHAB (Reaching Above Hopelessness and Brokenness) Ministries in Canton, said trafficking victims often don’t admit to themselves that they are victims. And they can’t be convinced until they are ready to accept it.

“They don’t identify as being trafficked ...,” she said. “They have to come to the realization on their own.”

Human traffickers often search online in social media for new victims, she said, looking for information and weakness they can exploit. She said parents can take some action, or encourage their children to do so.

“I really encourage them to block their pages and don’t talk to anyone they don’t know,” she said. “(We) encourage them to keep their information private.”

Dennis Shawhan, executive director of Broken Chains Ministry & Lydia’s Home, said individuals often become vulnerable by self-medicating. As their addiction progresses, they become more vulnerable for traffickers to exploit.

The extent of the problem is vast, he said, with 110,000 Americans dying from an overdose in 2021.

Merriweather said pandering to a victim doesn’t help, but encouragement can.

“You don’t want to tell a victim, ‘You’re OK,’ ” she said. “We need to hear, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ ”

Tim Ott, who moderated the event, said Ohio is the fourth most prevalent state in the nation for human trafficking.

In the U.S. “3,100 of our neighbors are being trafficked right now,” he said, with most victims under age 18.

“These folks are going after our kids,” he said.

