Other regulators not far behind UK on Pfizer vaccine: England's deputy CMO

LONDON (Reuters) - England's deputy chief medical officer said medicine regulators in other countries, especially those in the United States, were not far behind the decision of Britain's regulators to authorise Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I actually don't expect other regulators, particularly the U.S. regulator, to be very far behind with this vaccine," Jonathan Van-Tam told BBC television.

"I think this will be solved in a matter of days in the sense that I think that the regulators are very close behind."

