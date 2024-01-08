Other states require insurers to cover breast cancer testing. Should Florida join them?

N. Diane Holmes’ first bout with breast cancer began in 1994 at 38 years old, when her routine breast exam revealed a small lump. The pressing question on her mind: Am I going to die?

“I didn’t know what the next steps were going to be or what it looked like,” Holmes said. “I was scared about my own mortality. I was scared about being able to support myself.”

The battle ahead of her was tough enough. She was grateful that her insurance covered most of the costs associated with her diagnosis, allowing her to get treated early and easily.

But not everyone is so fortunate — and in Florida, unlike many other states, the law doesn’t do much to limit costs for women after that first, free exam. That’s why Holmes and others are supporting legislation requiring insurers to cover more testing, which they say will encourage women to seek the care they need.

“That was key for me, was the early diagnosis,” Holmes said. “I was just lucky, lucky, lucky. Lucky, and blessed.”

Breast cancer has a 99% five-year survival rate if caught and treated early, according to the American Cancer Society. But about 1 out of 3 Floridians are diagnosed later, according to the Florida Cancer Connect Collaborative’s 2023 annual report. State data reveals over 17,000 Florida women are diagnosed annually, with nearly 3,000 dying from the disease, disproportionately minorities. These figures exclude male breast cancer cases, which are much rarer.

While state programs and insurance typically cover initial breast cancer screening for free, follow-up tests are necessary for a diagnosis. These diagnostic tests often come with a copay or prohibitive out-of-pocket costs that may cause some to delay care until it’s too late.

That’s the issue addressed in a new bill this legislative session, HB 773: Coverage for Diagnostic and Supplemental Breast Examinations.

“I think this is a really important bill,” said Holmes, a volunteer advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. “I mean, if you need this, you really need it.”

The bill, introduced by fellow breast cancer survivor Florida Rep. Marie Paul Woodson, D-Hollywood, targets the financial burden associated with diagnostic breast cancer imaging after a person’s initial screening. A related bill, S932, by Sen. Lori Berman, is making its way through the state senate.

A study commissioned by Susan G. Komen found out-of-pocket costs for additional screenings, including diagnostic screenings, can range from $234 to more than $1,000. A 2019 survey by the foundation notes cost as a primary reason people avoid recommended diagnostic breast cancer imaging.

Woodson’s and Berman’s bills would prohibit state insurance programs or private insurance plans from imposing co-payments, coinsurance, or deductible requirements for diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations — a requirement already in place in other states including Tennessee, New York, Delaware, Maryland and Minnesota.

“Many women and men cannot afford to come up with the cost-sharing that comes with having additional tests,” Woodson said. “And then what happens? They end up going from stage zero to stage one to stage two to stage three.”

Woodson noted that Florida’s federally funded Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program attempts to bridge this gap for some patients by offering free and low-cost screenings to certain uninsured, low-income women 50 through 64 without insurance. From 2019 to 2020, about 13,000 clients were screened for breast and cervical cancer through the program, resulting in 232 cancers detected.

Women who were screened through that program can then get follow-up diagnostic testing and cancer care covered at low or no cost. But funding isn’t available through this program for follow-up tests for women who got abnormal results from other screening initiatives.

The health department’s website states that the program aims to reach approximately 5% of the at-need population.

Treatment costs are another hurdle: Women diagnosed through the program can get their treatment paid through Medicaid, but some do not qualify. Florida is one of 10 states that chose not to expand Medicaid to individuals with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

This isn’t Woodson’s first time trying to make this change.

Past attempts in Florida to require insurance and state plans to cover diagnostic testing – including a bill introduced by Woodson last legislative session – have failed.

Woodson pointed to a lack of widespread awareness to explain those past failures.

“We need more light on it, more education, more awareness,” Woodson stated.

When asked about estimated costs, she said a cost analysis is underway, but emphasized “there’s no money bigger than life.”

Florida has invested heavily in cancer research in recent years. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ proposed 2024-25 budget provides $232 million for cancer research, including an additional $40 million for the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund, which aims to research new treatments and other innovations in the cancer realm.

But Woodson, in a Dec. 14 house subcommittee meeting, questioned Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo about what was being done to help people who could not afford co-pays or out-of-pocket costs for diagnoses.

“We don’t have a great answer in the Department of Health to that particular question about access,” Ladapo said. “We do have a breast cancer program that provides free screening …we have talked in some of our work groups for cancer prevention and cancer care about strategies to increase the number of women that we are able to provide that type of support for.”

Woodson expressed her desire to meet with Ladapo to discuss the bill further and explore avenues for collaboration.

