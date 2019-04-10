& Other Stories launches a summer wedding capsule

Ready-to-wear brand & Other Stories, part of the H&M group, has announced the launch of a women's bridal capsule for the Summer wedding season. Designed to stand out at the most festive and sophisticated gatherings, the collection will be available from April 12 in stores and online at www.stories.com.

You shall go to the ball! This is what & Other Stories offers with its bridal capsule, which is -- aside from what its name suggests -- not just for what could be the best day of your life. This collection, which combines comfort and elegance, has been designed to make women feel beautiful during summer evenings, whether it's a simple meeting with friends, a party, or a more formal ceremony -- as a guest or the center of attention.

Fine materials and optimal comfort are both in the spotlight with a focus on silks as well as recycled polyester, embellished with lace, embroidery and draping to add an elegant touch. The color palette is designed specifically for the season with pink, beige, yellow and white as well as several floral patterns.

Among the key pieces are sleeveless, strappy or long-sleeved dresses and jumpsuits, a suit with shorts, a scarf, bum-bags, or a clutch bag entirely covered with pearls.

On sale from April 12, the capsule will be available in & Other Stories shops and on the ready-to-wear brand's e-shop. Prices range from €49 to €179.