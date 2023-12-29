'There are other ways': Future uncertain for Coney Island landmarks as closure nears

Whether it be riding the Python or taking a dip at Sunlite Pool, many have fond memories of Coney Island, but few can claim to have such a personal and ancestral connection as Matthew Devine and his family.

The 31-year-old Loveland resident’s great-grandparents began courting at Moonlite Gardens in the 1920s and ever since the park has served as a window into five generations of family history.

“I had my first high school dance at Moonlite Gardens and knew all of the history of relatives and family dancing there,” Devine said. “It just had a very different significance.”

While future generations will not be able to experience Coney Island, those who remember the park in its heyday are left wondering, and worrying, whether any remnants of their cherished memories will remain.

Coney Island is set to close for good on Dec. 31 and it remains a mystery whether aspects of the 137-year-old amusement park will be preserved when the site is transformed into a new music venue.

Does the new owner plan to preserve Coney Island history?

Music and Event Management Inc., a subsidiary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra that bought Coney Island, has yet to announce specific details about how the park’s legacy might be honored at the new venue.

“All plans are currently being worked out, however we recognize the history of Coney Island and it is our intent to pay homage to it,” Rosemarie Moehring, a spokesperson for the company, said in an email to The Enquirer.

The company intends to build a $118 million, cutting-edge music venue and entertainment campus on the old Coney Island grounds.

It will include state-of-the-art sound systems and lighting, adaptable seating arrangements, larger seating capacity, modern amenities, and first-class VIP and patron spaces.

A rendering the upcoming music and entertainment venue that is set to replace Coney Island following its closure at the end of 2023.

Officials say the venue will accommodate large-scale shows and attract a wider array of sought-after artists. The new venue will complement the existing Riverbend Music Center and PNC Pavilion, which are also managed by Music and Event Management Inc.

Preliminary designs for the facility are still in progress and many key decisions have yet to be finalized, the company has said, though officials signaled updates will arrive soon.

Former owners not commenting on why they sold

A spokesperson for Coney Island declined to comment on the reasons behind the company's decision to sell. "You made this a special place for all of us. But the time has come for this historic destination to offer new and different options for entertainment-seekers looking for fun and unique experiences," the park said in its statement announcing the sale.

Regardless of how fondly people remember it, Coney Island certainly changed in recent years. In 2019, the park announced it was closing its rides and shifting focus to its water park area, indicating it was forced to choose between maintaining the thrill rides or continuing to invest in the water park.

Public, nonprofit calls for historic preservation

The new music venue has faced opposition from people and organizations calling for the historic preservation of Coney Island landmarks.

An online petition has garnered tens of thousands of signatures from those hoping to save Sunlite Pool, a 200-foot-wide, 401-foot-long recirculating pool that remains the world’s largest.

The Cincinnati Preservation Association has urged the orchestra and local elected officials to listen to the public and save Moonlite Gardens and Sunlite Pool, which also holds significance to the civil rights movement locally.

Moonlite Gardens sits within Cincinnati city limits, and the city's historic designation legislation could prevent its demolition, the association said, adding no such legislation exists in Anderson Township.

Swimmers fill the Sunlite Water Adventure pool at Coney Island Park in Anderson Township.

The preservation association encouraged the symphony to be creative and develop the site while leaving the pool and gardens intact. It says there is space for both a music venue and the nearly century-old landmarks.

"The Cincinnati region’s history deserves much better than the bulldozer’s blade," the association wrote in a statement.

Moehring declined to comment on the public’s calls for historic preservation.

How does historic preservation work?

Anderson Township’s zoning code does allow for a property’s zoning to be amended so it can become a “historic district,” Township Administrator Vicky Earhart said in an email to The Enquirer.

“It is the property owner’s choice to change this zoning, it is not forced upon owners by the township,” Earhart said, adding that only about 35% of Coney Island is within Anderson Township.

More: Did Anderson Twp. know about Coney Island sale? Officials say no heads-up was given

That means there’s little hope for Sunlite Pool unless the orchestra is on board with preservation efforts.

Cincinnati’s historic designation and zoning change process, however, doesn’t require an owner’s approval and allows for specific structures to be designated as historic landmarks, meaning the entire property doesn’t have to be labeled as such.

An application for such a designation can be filed by the property owner, city council members, city manager, urban conservator, city planning commission or community organizations like preservation associations and community councils.

A photograph take in August 1960 of Sunlite Pool at Coney Island.

Applying, however, is just the first step in a months-long process that involves numerous approvals at various levels of city government including a final vote by the Cincinnati City Council.

If there is a successful effort to grant Moonlite Gardens historic status, the orchestra would be prevented from demolishing the building, unless it can show the Historic Conservation Board certain harms would result from denying a demolition permit.

The designation would also impact exterior modifications including new construction, additions and alterations to the structure, as the orchestra would have to obtain a certificate of appropriateness to do so.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city’s website didn’t list any new applications submitted regarding Coney Island.

‘It’s 140 years of history’

The uncertainty over these landmarks' future offers little comfort to Devine and his mom, Jeanne, who say Coney Island’s history is as much their own as it is about carnival food, pool-side siestas and nausea-inducing rides.

Jeanne Devine, 63, didn't grow up here − her grandparents relocated to Chicago soon after getting married − but she remembers the stories her mom told of summers at Coney Island while visiting family in town.

She and her husband moved to Cincinnati in 1986 and when her mom would come visit, they would go to Coney Island.

“It was almost like a walking family history for her,” she said of her mom. “So she would tell these stories and we’d walk over to Moonlite Gardens and you could almost picture my grandparents dancing.”

Now, she won’t be able to share those same experiences with her grandkids.

“It is the place where I feel like I’m a Cincinnatian,” she said. “I know the history, I’m part of it and it means a lot to our family, that’s for sure.”

Matthew Devine doesn’t believe that closing the park was inevitable.

“I do think that some person decided that money was more important than some of the intangibles,” he said. “But there were other ways and there are other ways.”

A family photo dated around 1939 of Matthew Devine's family including his late grandmother, June Wright Canty, Theresa Lorenz, his great-great-grandma who immigrated from Germany, his great-grandma Hilda Lorenz Wright and Pat Wright Daly, his grandma's sister.

He also doesn’t approve of the sale announcement coming just three weeks before the park’s closure, giving people little time to experience the park one last time and say their goodbyes.

The Devines say they won’t be able to revisit the park before New Year’s Eve.

The best case scenario, the younger Devine said, is to see some of the landmarks there preserved.

“It’s 140 years of history,” he said. “Is this new music venue going to be there for 140 years? Most likely not.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Coney Island closure: Future remains uncertain for beloved landmarks