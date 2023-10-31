Otis survivors struggle on as dead and missing soar

STORY: As the number of dead or missing from Hurricane Otis reaches at least 100, according to Mexican authorities, those who survived are struggling to pick up the pieces of their shattered lives.

In the ruined beach town of Acapulco, Rumualda Hernandez has been walking 10 blocks from home to get water – from an underground tank.

"We don't have water, we are left with nothing, the house is full of mud, everything is damaged. As we live on the ground floor everything is damaged, we are left with nothing. Right now, I have a lot of dirty clothes, I have to go out and wash them."

Outside her home, the 62-year-old showed Reuters just how high the flood waters rose – well above her head.

And inside, everything was caked in mud.

She said, when the floods came in, she thought life was over for her.

“There was no way out and so we were afraid to see the water rising, and we were trembling in fear. I was shaking, I thought I was going to die at that moment. My husband told me to calm down. It will pass, he said, I don't think we will stay like this, the important thing is that we are alive, that we are together.”

Many like Hernandez remain desperate for government help, despite the authorities deploying some 17,000 troops to hand out food and water.

Government forces are also cleaning up the trail of destruction left by Otis, and trying to maintain order, amid looting at stores as people struggle for basic necessities.

The cost of this disastrous Category 5 storm is estimated to reach $15 billion – but scientists warned on Monday, these scenes could become more commonplace due to climate change.

At an online briefing Mexican climate expert Benjamin Martinez said the record summer heat was warming oceans and causing hurricanes to become more intense.

“A hurricane category 3 can become 4 or 5," Martinez said, adding that: "The number of hurricanes that intensify is increasing in direct relation to global warming."

Meanwhile, state authorities have released more details about the Otis casualties.

Among the dead are at least one U.S. citizen, a Briton and a Canadian.