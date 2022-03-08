Otisfield man admits to child sex crimes

Mar. 8—SOUTH PARIS — An Otisfield man pleaded guilty Monday to two sex crimes involving a child younger than 18.

Jacob A. Gagne, 38, admitted to charges of gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

According to terms of his plea agreement, he'll be sentenced to 12 years in prison, but the time he must serve can't be more than seven.

Attorneys on both sides are expected to argue at his sentencing hearing, which hasn't been scheduled, for how much of the 12-year-sentence the judge should suspend.

After serving his sentence, Gagne will be on probation for four years and must register as a sex offender for his lifetime.

According to court documents, the assaults occurred in 2018 in Otisfield.

He was indicted in 2019 by an Oxford County grand jury.

Two charges of gross sexual assault — one punishable by up to 30 years in prison and one by up to 10 years in prison — were dismissed in keeping with a plea agreement.

Two charges of unlawful sexual contact, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison, were also dismissed.

Gagne will remain free on his personal recognizance with supervision until sentencing.