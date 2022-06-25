Otisfield man charged with child porn

Jun. 25—PORTLAND — An Otisfield man who had worked at a summer camp and a day care center was charged earlier this month with the federal crime of transporting child pornography.

Travis Kimball, 21, was arrested June 8 and later released on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

Kimball had worked as a counselor at Camp O-AT-KA in Sebago, but is no longer employed there, a spokeswoman said Friday.

He also had worked at Kid Quarters Child Care Center in New Gloucester. A spokeswoman said Friday he is no longer an employee.

Conviction on the felony charge is punishable by a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, plus the possibility of supervised release of between five years and life.

According to an affidavit filed by Adam Morin, a special agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kimball had subscribed to a messaging application that allows users of mobile devices to send texts, photographs and videos and engage in chat groups.

The app "maintains a distinctive emphasis on privacy and anonymity and was originally targeted towards younger users," Morin wrote.

On June 7, an app user who would later be identified as Kimball, sent a message to an undercover FBI task force officer and the two messaged back and forth.

The FBI agent asked Kimball to send a photo of himself, which he did.

Kimball also sent the undercover agent three photos, each one of a man and a prepubescent boy engaged in sexual displays as well as a video of a similar nature.

Through cellphone records, agents tracked down Kimball and identified him by the photos he sent of himself to the undercover agent, according to the affidavit. He later confirmed with agents that he was the man pictured in that photo.

Agents seized the cellphone Kimball was carrying and he was arrested.

While he awaits trial on the charge, Kimball must avoid any contact with any victim or witness in the case and may not have any contact with minors.

He is required to get any medical or psychiatric treatment as required by his supervising officer.

Kimball is prohibited from having a firearm, alcohol or narcotic drugs unless they are prescribed and may be tested for their use.

He is confined to his home except for work, education, religious services and legal and medical appointments.