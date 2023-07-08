O'Toole: Billboard is about resolving outstanding warrants

Jul. 8—HARPERSFIELD — Anyone traveling along Route 534 may notice a new billboard encouraging those with warrants out for their arrest to come forward.

The billboard encourages anyone with warrants to anonymously report themselves by calling the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office or visiting the prosecutor's website.

A disclosure printed on the billboard states it was paid for using Furtherance of Justice funds.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said the billboard is one of a number throughout the county, and is part of an effort by her office to clear outstanding warrants.

"Some cases are, the person's in Pennsylvania, and they're never coming back, and it's a traffic ticket," she said. "So what we're trying to do is bring people in from out of the cold and let them perhaps work it's way out, get a court date, try to figure out how do we resolve it so that it's not hanging over their heads, because outstanding warrants are a significant problem for not only law enforcement, but for individuals who are trying to work their way back to society."

Active warrants can prevent people from getting a job, O'Toole said.

When her office started working with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were more than 1,000 outstanding warrants on cases the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office oversees, she said.

"What we can do is we can start this initiative to bring people in from out of the cold, get their warrants resolved," she said. "If it's a fine, get them to pay the fine."

The focus would especially be on non-violent offenses, she said.

The "anonymous" term on the billboard means that people can provide their information to the Prosecutor's Office without her office sending law enforcement to arrest them.

O'Toole said some people believe they have a warrant for their arrest when they do not.

Anyone who wishes to work through their warrant will have to provide their information to the Prosecutor's Office.

O'Toole said anyone who wishes to surrender will be referred to the Sheriff's Office and the Prosecutor's Office will arrange a court date.

Sheriff William Niemi read a prepared statement on Friday in response to the billboard.

"A court orders the Clerk of Courts to issue a warrant to law enforcement, and law enforcement receives the warrant and either arrests the person or the person can turn themselves in to a law enforcement agency," Niemi said. "Or the person can appear in court and ask that the warrant be recalled. A person cannot turn themselves in anonymously."

Niemi said anyone with a warrant needs to turn themselves in to law enforcement or contact the court.

O'Toole said she does not know how many people will reach out to her office because of the billboard.

"I'm hoping I get a lot of calls, I hope it works," she said.