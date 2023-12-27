O'Toole files petition with Supreme Court

Dec. 27—Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole has filed a petition with the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to set a salary for a proposed special agent for her office.

O'Toole filed a petition with the county court asking the judges to set a salary for a special investigator for her office in May. Those documents claim the position is necessary to help O'Toole's office with discovery of evidence.

The Common Pleas Court set a hearing date for late June, and the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners intervened in the case.

Documents filed with the Supreme Court claim Sheriff's deputies were brought into a hearing on the matter as an implied threat against O'Toole. At the hearing, she was called as a witness by counsel for the commissioners, and after a back and forth, her motions to have the salary for an investigator set were withdrawn.

They were refiled in mid-September, and were not acted upon for five weeks, at which point, the commissioners moved to intervene again, according to the filings.

The Court of Common Pleas set a hearing date for Dec. 21, denied a request from O'Toole for outside counsel, and informed O'Toole that she would be examined as a witness at the hearing.

O'Toole filed her motion with the Ohio Supreme Court two days prior to the hearing.

O'Toole's office published a press release late last week, stating that the county requires more resources to keep the public safe, and claiming that by opposing her plans to appoint a special investigator, the commissioners have acted as though they have something to hide.

"Our office is statutorily required to investigate and prosecute all crimes," O'Toole said in the release. "It is unfortunate that this has resulted in litigation before the Ohio Supreme Court, but the people of Ashtabula County can expect my office to keep them safe and ensure their government is in compliance with the law."

Casey Kozlowski, president of the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners, said he was aware of the filings, but had not had a chance to review them with the commissioners' legal counsel yet.

He said the claim the commissioners are acting like they have something to hide is "entirely not true."

The commissioners are the budgeting authority for the county, and are allowed to provide input and ask questions on budgetary items, Kozlowski said.

"This matter is no different," he said.

In the filing, O'Toole urged the Supreme Court to issue a writ vacating the order allowing the commissioners to intervene in the case or stay the hearing until the Ohio Supreme Court could rule on the case.

It also requested the court issue an order to the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges, requiring them to set a rate for a secret service agent and have the commissioners appropriate funds for the position, prohibiting the judges from allowing the commissioners to intervene in this case, and prohibiting the judges from forcing O'Toole to testify under oath in this case.

O'Toole's motion to set a salary for the proposed secret service agent, included with her filings to the Ohio Supreme Court, the maximum salary for a secret service agent would be $75,000. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the salary could be as low as $125 per month.

The Dec. 21 hearing was continued, and O'Toole filed a document informing the Ohio Supreme Court of the change. It states that, since the continuance did not change any of the issues mentioned in the original filing, it has no other impact on the writs that O'Toole requested.