O'Toole's office responds to Ohio Supreme Court filing

Feb. 14—Attorneys for Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole have filed a response to motions to dismiss from the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges and the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners.

O'Toole filed a case with the Ohio Supreme Court, seeking to compel the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to set a salary for a proposed special investigator for her office, issue a writ precluding the Common Pleas Court judges from allowing the commissioners to intervene in her request for a special investigator, prohibiting the judges from compelling O'Toole to testify, compelling the commissioners to appropriate funds for the special investigator position, and forcing the county to pay for the cost of the action.

The commissioners and Common Pleas judges filed motions to dismiss O'Toole's complaint on Feb. 1, stating that the judges had set the salary for the special investigator at $125 per month in the intervening time, and the commissioners appropriated funds to pay for the position.

On Monday, O'Toole's office filed a response.

In the document, O'Toole's attorney claims the court could still issue a writ of prohibition after the Common Pleas court exercised its power. It claims the judges punished O'Toole by setting a lower rate than she requested because she would not take the stand in this case.

It calls the compensation level "absurdly low," and states that it frustrates the appointment of an investigator.

"(E)ven if Prosecutor O'Toole had tried to appeal from it, the Court's published case-management statistics show there is no realistic chance that an appeal from the Judgment Entry by Prosecutor O'Toole would be fully litigated by the end of the budget year, particularly any appeal to (the Ohio Supreme Court)," the response states.

The motion further claims the commissioners and the judges failed to demonstrate they are entitled to having the complaint dismissed.