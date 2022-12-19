Are OTS Holdings Limited's (Catalist:OTS) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

OTS Holdings (Catalist:OTS) has had a rough month with its share price down 14%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study OTS Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for OTS Holdings is:

3.8% = S$1.1m ÷ S$29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each SGD1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made SGD0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

OTS Holdings' Earnings Growth And 3.8% ROE

It is quite clear that OTS Holdings' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 5.1% seen by OTS Holdings was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared OTS Holdings' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is OTS Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is OTS Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 42% (where it is retaining 58% of its profits), OTS Holdings has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, OTS Holdings only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about OTS Holdings. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 4 risks we have identified for OTS Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

