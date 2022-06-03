Otsego County man arrested on sex crime charges

Jun. 3—A Roseboom man faces several felony charges after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child.

According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Douglas W. Ostrander, 37, was arrested and charged on June 2 after an investigation by the Sheriff's Office into ongoing sexual abuse that was occurring in the towns of Milford, Cherry Valley and Roseboom.

Police said the investigation revealed that Ostrander entered into a sexual relationship with a minor and that the relationship continued for about five years. Throughout the course of the abuse, the defendant subjected the minor to multiple instances of sexual intercourse and sexual conduct, the release said.

Ostrander was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, first-degree course of sexual conduct and first-degree criminal sex act, as well as a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Otsrander was located at his residence and taken into custody, the release said. After consultation with the Otsego County District Attorney's Office, a bail recommendation was given of $25,000 cash, $25,000 credit, and $250,000 bond was made. Ostrander was placed in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment at Centralized Arraignment.

Otsego County Child Protective Services and the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation, the release said.