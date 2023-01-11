Otsego County man found guilty of sex abuse

Jan. 11—A jury found an Otsego County man guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child in Otsego County Court on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Di Donna said a jury of eight women and four men was chosen on Monday to hear the case against Douglas W. Ostrander of Roseboom. He said two men were chosen as alternate jurors.

Di Donna said the case was brought to light last June at the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center when a Cherry Valley-Springfield student said a classmate had been sexually assaulted by her stepfather. He said the victim told the director of the center that Ostrander sexually assaulted her from late May 2017 through late May 2020.

After the alleged victim was interviewed, Ostrander was arrested, interviewed and, "gave a full confession," to investigators, Di Donna said.

Di Donna said six people testified for his office against Ostrander — the alleged victim, her mother, Otsego County Sheriff's Investigators Jason Munson and Anthony Grimes, Deputy Sheriff Jessica Thornhill and Corrections Officer Sgt. Thomas Fellrath.

He said the victim said in court Ostrander performed sexual intercourse and oral sex on her from the age of 10 to 12. "Her innocence was taken so young," Di Donna said.

The abuse occurred in the towns of Milford and Cherry Valley, he said. "She was able to corroborate the years," he said, by naming her favorite teachers at Milford Central School and at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School.

The abuse occurred at night while her mother was at work, he said. The mother was able to corroborate her daughter's testimony by saying "Douglas was watching her while she was at work," Di Donna said.

Di Donna said Ostrander's phone calls from Otsego County Jail to relatives were recorded. In the calls, he admitted to having sex with the minor and that he "should've known better," Di Donna said.

He said the phone calls from jail and Ostrander's recorded confession were played during the trial.

Ostrander was represented by Public Defender Aaron Dean, Di Donna said. "He didn't have much to work with and was a gentleman throughout the trial," Di Donna said.

Di Donna said the jury received the case to deliberate on at 11:15 Wednesday morning, and came back with a guilty verdict at about 3:05 p.m.

Ostrander will be sentenced by Judge John Lambert at 9 a.m. March 6. He faces a minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years to life, Di Donna said.

