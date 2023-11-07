Otsego County plastic recycling challenge returns

Nov. 7—The Film Plastic Recycling Challenge, sponsored by the Otsego County Solid Waste Department, Otsego County Conservation Association and Casella, will return next week to promote and educate youth and the community about proper recycling of plastic bags and other plastic film items which cannot be recycled through regular recycling programs, according to a media release from the conservation association.

The challenge focuses on collecting clean, dry, plastic film to help keep it out of landfills. The challenge is open to all public and private K-12 schools and districts in Otsego County and runs from Nov. 15 to April 24, 2024. Winners will be announced on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

"Despite more and more places banning single use plastic bags, an estimated five trillion bags will be used in 2023," said Kyle King, Otsego County waste management and recycling coordinator. "Less than one percent are recycled, and are thrown out. We're hoping to change that."

Film plastic includes bags, package wrap, bubble wrap, wood pellet bags, zipper-style food storage bags and others, King said. The reason they don't get recycled in traditional programs is because the thin, flexible film gets caught in the machinery used to sort and process recyclable rigid plastics, glass and paper, damaging equipment and causing costly delays and repairs, according to the release.

"New York state has had a film plastic recycling law for years, but many people are still unaware of it," King said. "Many grocery stores and other large retailers are required to provide a place for consumers to drop off film plastics."

In the challenge, schools will collect eligible film plastics from their communities. Students or a volunteer from the school will weigh the material and take it to a participating retailer for recycling. Then, it can be turned into new material such as composite lumber, bags, pallets, crates or pipes. At the close of the contest, the school that has collected the most weight per capita will win.

Last year, eight schools collected a total of 4,255 pounds. Richfield Springs won the elementary division, collecting 2409 pounds (10.5 pounds per student), while Gilbertsville-Mount Upton captured the secondary division, with 290 total pounds (just over two pounds per student). Since the contest was begun in 2019, more than five tons of film plastics have been collected, the release said.

For more details or to register for the challenge, visit the Otsego County Solid Waste Department's Film Plastic Challenge page at https://tinyurl.com/33nd48jb or contact Kyle King at 607-547-4256.