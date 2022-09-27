Otsego County weathering economic headwinds so far

GAYLORD — There is currently a lot of uncertainty about the economy as rising interest rates, inflation and supply chain/labor shortfalls threaten to slow down economic activity.

Despite these challenges, Lisa McComb, executive director of the Otsego County Economic Alliance (OCEA), said the local economy remains in a growth mode.

"We have had about $38 million of economic investment in the county from the fall of 2021 through the fall of 2022," McComb said at the annual OCEA partner celebration last week.

Much of that was due to the construction of the Pines45 apartment complex on M-32 East, the expansion of Bliss Salon and the opening of the new buildings for Diesel Freak, Ruffled Feather and M-32 Enterprises near the cinema complex on M-32 West, said McComb.

"We continue to see investment in the county despite the challenges from the tornado, which affected 40 businesses. All but three have reopened and the three plan to rebuild," she said.

McComb noted that the COVID-19 pandemic also took a toll on the local economy.

"We saw eight restaurants close after Covid, but only one of those buildings are still vacant," she said, adding that over the last few months two new restaurants have opened in downtown Gaylord, along with a new bar.

The fallout from COVID-19 "opened up opportunities for either existing restaurants to expand like Kat (Steinbrecher) of Mary's Stein Haus acquiring the old Arlene's and turning it into Abi's Bistro. We also had El Patron take over the old Sugar Bowl and it is driving business in the downtown," said McComb.

The restaurant Marmalade & Co. also opened in the old Diana's this year, further cementing at least a partial recovery for the hard hit dining sector, added McComb.

McComb said the economic headwinds like inflation and higher interest rates remain a factor heading into 2023. Still, she is optimistic.

One reason is the arrival of federal and state programs to combat the pandemic and the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in Washington. The dollars from these programs will soon start to show up in the local economy, McComb said.

Some housing projects have been delayed because of material and labor shortages, so the government funding may be arriving at just the right time to help housing and workforce development.

"That I believe will really spur development that has been on hold to go forward," said McComb. "We know of at least two (projects) that will be starting."

The housing scene in the county, like much of Northern Michigan, remains under pressure. There was a lack of affordable housing even before the tornado made the situation worse. McComb said Otsego County was one of the few in Northern Michigan to add to its 2020 census numbers.

"We now have a large shortage (of housing). Our growing economy is incentivizing people to move here and that is creating an additional need for housing," she said.

