Otsego County woman wins $1M on instant lottery ticket she didn't intend to buy

Tanya Wildt, Detroit Free Press
An Otsego County woman's second choice instant lottery ticket recently won her the game's biggest prize of $1 million, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Bonnie Hitchings of Johannesburg, 67, recently tried to purchase a Win $100, $200 or $500 instant ticket at the Shell gas station located at 1025 W. Main St. in Gaylord, but the game was sold out.

Bonnie Hitchings, right, recently won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery Cashword Times 20 instant game ticket.
Instead, she opted for a Cashword Times 20 ticket for $20.

"I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket three times," Hitchings told the Michigan Lottery. "I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the Lottery app.

"When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited. Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It’s a crazy and exciting feeling!"

When Hitchings recently claimed her prize, she opted to received a one-time lump sum payment of about $634,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

She plans to use the money to take a trip to Alaska and invest.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Otsego County's Bonnie Hitchings wins $1M on ticket

