Otsego jail inmate dies

May 5—An Otsego County Jail inmate died after he was found unconscious in his cell Sunday, May 1, the Sheriff's Office announced in a media release Wednesday.

Correction officers found the unresponsive male inmate during rounds at about 3:58 p.m., and used an automated external defibrillator and performed CPR until medical first responders arrived and took over. The inmate was transported to Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown where he was declared dead at 4:54 pm., the release said.

"Our condolences to the inmate's family," Sheriff Richard Devlin said during a phone call Wednesday afternoon. There will be a standard "ongoing investigation — I should say, a review, not an investigation," Devlin said, by the state Commission of Corrections as well as the Attorney General's Office, to look into the cause of death.

The man was in jail for a couple days, on a county bench warrant. "There was an active warrant for him. He was picked up by Oneonta Police Department and housed in our facility," Devlin said. "I just can't release too much information because we're still reviewing the matter."

