Otsego Lake state park campground to get full-hookup sites

An upgrade coming to Otsego Lake State Park's campground in Gaylord is great news for Michigan campers who like a couple extra creature comfort amenities at their campsite.

The park is slated to have campsites at the north end of the modern campground converted to 44 full-hookup sites, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The sites will offer access to fresh water, electricity and sewer.

Otsego Lake State Park in summer 2019.

The work is in addition to planned electrical and septic line upgrades and will cause park closures.

Campsites 1-99 will close Aug. 23 to June 15, 2025. Sites 1-155, the mini-cabin and shelters will close Sept. 3 to June 15, 2025.

The campground is divided into two loops, the north and south, and has 155 sites total.

The project includes removing the bathroom building in the north end and restructuring that space into new campsites, according to Jeff Clarke, lead worker at Otsego State Park.

The loop is getting a full electric upgrade and every site will have its own power pedestal with 40 or 50 amps.

Sites impacted by the full-hookup work include 35-72. Once the project is completed and the new sites are added, site numbers will change.

The DNR is still working through what the new site pads will look like, but Clarke expects they will likely be a mixture of hard packed earth, gravel and cement.

The project is part of proposed federal relief funding from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Building Michigan Together Plan.

Michigan currently has eight state park or recreation areas with full hook-up campsites.

The DNR previously announced planned full-hookup conversions at Algonac State Park in Algonac and Bay City State Park in Bay City.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Otsego Lake state park in campground to get full-hookup sites