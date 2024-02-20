Ottawa 4-H donates property to help complete Idema Explorers Trail

ALLENDALE TWP. — Thanks to a donation from the Ottawa County 4-H Council, locals will be able to experience nature up close between Grand Haven and Grand Rapids.

The council recently gifted a parcel of land to the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission to help complete the Idema Explorers Trail, a 10-foot wide, paved trail that allows hikers and cyclists access to over 9,000 acres of public lands along the Grand River Greenway in Ottawa County.

The Grand River Greenway is an ecological and cultural corridor along the Grand River. It preserves significant natural, historical and cultural features.

“The Grand River Greenway is the culmination of 40 years of effort and was built on the vision and work of so many. This contribution will have a lasting impact on the community for generations,” said Jason Shamblin, director of the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission. “This generous gift will allow us to complete the trail, so the property is fully open to those who wish to explore this area.”

Tyler Lidgard, Michigan State University Extension 4-H Program Coordinator in Ottawa County, said the 31 acres in Allendale Township, valued at more than $265,000, have been in the hands of 4-H since 1959, when the Eugene and Ida Ten Brink family deeded the property to the 4-H Youth Development Program.

“4-H’ers used the land for rustic camping for many years, but it's now landlocked and difficult to access except by the trail,” Lidgard said. “The 4-H Council wanted to honor the Ten Brinks’ request that the land only be used for recreational purposes. Donating it to help complete a section of the trail seemed like a great compromise. Once completed, 4-H families and others can access the land and explore the area as the Ten Brinks envisioned.”

