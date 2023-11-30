OTTAWA COUNTY — There’s a new top dog in Ottawa County. The county Treasurer’s Office released its list of the top dog names in the county for 2023 on Wednesday, with a new name at the top.

Luna topped this year’s list after finishing as the runner up a year ago. Last year’s champ, Bella, fell to third on this year’s list. Bella has been a frequent winner of the most popular dog name, having earned the distinction each year from 2016-19 as well.

Daisy came in second place this year, knocking Charlie out of the top three.

While there was a shake up at the top of the popular names list this year, the most popular breeds in the county remained the same. Labrador retriever, golden retriever and German shepherd took the top three spots, the same top finishers as last year.

Charlie, a golden retriever from Holland, was named a winner of BARK's Next Top Dog Models contest in 2023. Charlie loves being outside and can be found around Holland come Tulip Time.

Information for the popularity lists are drawn from dog licenses in the county. Michigan law requires dogs to be licensed.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Dogs must be licensed at four months of age. In Ottawa County, dog licenses can be purchased at any time, but are issued to expire the month of the licensed dog's rabies vaccination. New licenses are available for either one or three years. Owners can purchase licenses through participating veterinarians, some units of government or online at miottawa.org/dogs.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County announces most popular dog names, breeds for 2023