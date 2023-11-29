Ottawa County board votes to bring in mediator for dispute with Adeline Hambley

OTTAWA COUNTY — Ottawa County commissioners signaled Tuesday that they would like to seek a mediator to help resolve the ongoing dispute with Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

On Nov. 28, the board reconvened a special meeting that originally began on Oct. 24 after board Chair Joe Moss charged Hambley with incompetence, misconduct and neglect of duties in order to have "just cause" in removing her from her position.

Commissioner and Chairperson Joe Moss sits during a public comment made by Health Director Adeline Hambley Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the Ottawa County Offices in West Olive.

Moss is the founder of Ottawa Impact, a far-right fundamentalist group he created with now Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea after they unsuccessfully challenged the previous board and county health officer over COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020 and 2021. OI now controls six seats on the 11-member board.

The group has been trying to remove Hambley from her position since Jan. 3, when the majority voted without warning to demote Hambley to "interim" health officer. Hambley sued the board in February, claiming the attempt to demote her in January was unlawful and alleging the OI majority has repeatedly interfered with her state-authorized health duties.

More: Hambley hearing delayed as attorneys battle over who might testify

More: Ottawa County tries to back out of $4M settlement. Hambley heads to court.

The lawsuit is currently in 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon; a hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, to consider Hambley's request that a judge enforce a $4 million settlement agreement she claims was reached on Nov. 6 with the board.

At the end of Tuesday's meeting, Moss announced that the board would seek the services of a mediator, despite the backdrop of the ongoing court proceedings. The measure passed unanimously.

We are back! Moss is moving to authorize mediation between corporate counsel and Hambley's attorney. Support by Rhodea. — Sarah Leach ☮️ (@SentinelLeach) November 28, 2023

Moss also called for a vote to form a special committee comprised of five county commissioners — four OI-backed commissioners and the board's lone Democrat — to aid in the mediation; it also passed unanimously.

Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley-Howard, said she was not aware that the commissioners were considering mediation.

"I would have liked to have been consulted on what the plan was," she told reporters after the special meeting recessed for the fifth time.

She said she has suggested the use of mediator since negotiations began.

"We've been asking for that since the beginning," Howard said. "I think that would have been a helpful addition from the very beginning."

David Kallman, lead attorney of Kallman Legal Group which serves as the county's corporation counsel, said it was the board that initially sought mediation, not Hambley and Howard.

"We did offer, a couple weeks ago, to go to mediation and Miss Hambley flatly refused," he told reporters after the special meeting recessed. "When we were here a couple weeks ago, we offered mediation, they said no. (Howard) called me a couple days later and said, 'Well, we've reconsidered. We would look at mediation.'"

In emails entered into evidence in the ongoing court proceedings, Howard first suggested a mediator one day after negotiations began between the two sides.

"I am willing to try using a mediator and to gather in one location for that purpose prior to Monday if you think that would help to see if we make progress," Howard wrote to Kallman on Nov. 1.

In his response, it is Kallman who rejects the idea.

David Kallman representing Ottawa County (left) and Health Officer Adeline Hambley with her attorney Sarah Howard (right) sit in the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids.

"Before we go to the expense of a mediator, let's see how far we can get with our discussions," he replied to Howard later that same day.

Howard again asks if mediation is possible in a subsequent email on Nov. 21.

"Any word about your client’s position on using a mediator? I think we are going to need that if we continue attempts as (sic) alternate settlements, to have any hope at success," she wrote to Kallman. "Our side doesn’t have a whole lot of trust in actual exchanges of offers if you aren’t coming to us with authority on what the Board will agree to do, given where we are. There are a lot of other issues on which I also feel a mediator would be very useful. If we agree on a list of mediators that is 3-4 people long, we can probably find one available for Tuesday afternoon. Let me know when you can."

Howard told The Sentinel on Wednesday, Nov. 29, that Kallman never responded to that point.

Both attorneys said the process of finding and scheduling a mediator likely will culminate sometime in January or February. As of publication, it was not known if or how the mediation will affect the ongoing court proceedings.

Policy changes delayed

The county board was expected to take the first step in updating a handful of county policies Tuesday night at its regular meeting, but moved the reviews to a planning and policy meeting set for Dec. 5. The proposed changes give more oversight to the Board of Commissioners and the county administrator, currently John Gibbs.

Updates to the County Policies policy include removing a requirement to have a minimum of two readings in front of the board before a proposed policy is acted on.

There are also changes to the frequency of policy reviews. Currently, the policy says it will be reviewed at least once every two years by the Internal Policy Review Team. The new version, however, states reviews will be done by the planning and policy committee, either on its own at the recommendation of the county administrator, on an “as-needed basis.”

County Administrator John Gibbs talks with Corporate Counsel Jack Jordan ahead of the board's meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the county offices in West Olive.

Each policy reviewed Tuesday reflects the new suggested language in the policies policy.

The threshold to suspend a board policy was lowered in the suggested revisions as well. Currently, a two-thirds vote of the board is required to suspend a board policy. The revision would lower that to a simple majority vote.

Potential updates to the county’s “Employee Selection Policy” include adding provisions allowing the board or the county administrator to “directly hire any applicant into any open position,” and in the board’s case any new position, “without further process or approvals.” Board hires would be by a majority vote, while the administrator could make hires “at his or her discretion.”

New text in the policy also allows the county administrator to “participate in any part” of the screening process and states they may “choose to eliminate or hire any candidate at any stage in the screening process.”

These updates come just over a month after a lawsuit was filed against the county and Gibbs, claiming age discrimination in the hiring of Jordan Epperson as Gibbs’ executive aide.

Additionally, changes proposed to the “Employee Behavior and Discipline” policy remove a level of oversight held by the human resources department.

Currently, the policy states that no employee will receive a disciplinary suspension or be terminated without a “thorough review” by the human resources director and approval of the county administrator. The version originally in Tuesday’s packet removes the language regarding a review by the human resources director, leaving suspensions and terminations to the administrator.

Two sentences were added to the procedure portion of the policy: “As stated above, termination or disciplinary action may be taken immediately and without further action. The County Administrator may begin discipline of any employee at any time.”

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Commissioners will also hold a first reading for a new proposed policy, which is titled “Security Reimbursement Policy.” It would, if enacted, reimburse all Ottawa County employees for concealed pistol license registration, renewal and training fees.

The policy, which cites the Second Amendment under “statutory references,” would cost the county an estimated $2,000 per year.

A memo from Gibbs states the policy will “benefit the community and encourage county employees to engage in responsible, legal firearm ownership.”

A first reading for each policy, which was originally set for Tuesday, will now happen at the Dec. 5 committee meeting.

— Sarah Leach is the executive editor of The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at sarahleach@hollandsentinel.com. Find her on Twitter @SentinelLeach. Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County board votes to bring in mediator for Hambley dispute