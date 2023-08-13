Ottawa County commissioners discuss potential budget changes

OTTAWA COUNTY — The finance and administration meeting of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners held the first of two work session meetings Thursday to discuss the fiscal year 2024 budget.

During the meeting, commissioners outlined a handful of potential changes to the budget initially presented to them Aug. 1. Six items were presented for discussion by Committee Chair Gretchen Cosby, who said included items shared with her by other commissioners.

The items included the creation of a county veteran’s department, increasing the corporation counsel budget, current grant funds and county obligation, county building usage, budgeted positions compared to vacancies, and a potential budget reduction for county departments.

Commissioner Gretchen Cosby sits during public comment Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Ottawa County Offices in West Olive.

Sylvia Rhodea provided background on the potential veterans department, citing similar departments in Kent and Muskegon counties, both of which have millages to provide funding.

Rhodea said the county is in a “healthy financial position” and proposed the board “take a look at bringing on a veterans department and looking at serving them in a way similar to Muskegon and Kent, but potentially looking at Muskegon as a model.”

Joe Moss added creating the department is “a huge opportunity for the county that should have been addressed long ago.”

The county currently has a Department of Veterans Affairs, but Rhodea and Moss said a new department wouldn't replace that group’s work. They said they spoke with Loren Snippe, veterans counselor with the department.

Jack Jordan of Kallman Legal Group talks with members of the public during a short break in the board's meeting Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in West Olive.

Moss said the line item for corporation counsel in the budget should be adjusted. He said the county has seen a higher need for legal services and the budget needed to “increase to match the current need.”

Rhodea said Kallman Legal Group estimates 35 hours a week of services for the “foreseeable future.” The hourly rate for KLG from the start of the fiscal year through December 2023 is $225 per hour, but that will increase to $240 per hour Jan. 1, 2024.

Those rates at 35 hours per week will total $430,500 for the fiscal year, which is $55,300 higher than the amount presented in the initial budget Aug. 1.

Expenses for Kallman Legal Group have been a point of discussion several times since the firm was hired in January. Just last month, the board approved shifting $110,000 from the county’s contingency fund to the corporation counsel budget.

Payments to the legal firm have averaged around $35,000 per month, fiscal services director Karen Karasinski told the board in July. At the time the contract was approved, the estimate for January-September was $23,400 per month.

A large portion of Thursday’s discussion centered around a suggestion from Cosby for an “across the board reduction in budgets for the departments.” She said the idea came as people are “trying to tighten our belts due to inflationary pressures” to demonstrate the county is “willing to do the same thing.”

Department heads would be asked to identify areas where costs could be saved — Cosby suggested 5 percent — but nothing would be “prescriptive,” meaning it wouldn’t be a mandatory cut.

Commissioner Doug Zylstra took issue with the idea, arguing it would reduce services. He said, if cuts were going to be made, it should come from the board. Moss responded by saying department heads have the best understanding of needed funds and said the ask was in line with “normal business practices.”

Commissioner Doug Zylstra sits during public comment Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in West Olive.

Zylstra said he would expect department heads, when asked where funding could be saved, would say they’re using their budget the best they can to provide services.

After a bit of back and forth, Moss said the board is “not here to rubber stamp things from the departments. We don’t just simply accept information without asking questions.”

Zylstra later responded by saying he felt the board has “rubber stamped” things for the county administrator and corporation counsel, referencing the increased budget for Kallman and an upgraded assistant for administrator John Gibbs.

“There are certain departments that don’t seem to receive the level of scrutiny that other departments receive. I think we need to address that as we finish this budget process,” Zylstra said.

The committee settled on asking Gibbs to communicate with department heads about potential cuts and cost savings. Cosby said “details can be refined” as conversations happen and the hope would be for a “more formulated plan” to be ready for the next work session.

No votes were taken during the meeting. Another work session is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to further discuss the budget.

