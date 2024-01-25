Ottawa County Historical Society receives grant for DAR patriots marker

PORT CLINTON ― In the lead-up to America’s 250th anniversary, Ottawa County Historical Society is the recipient of a Trillium Local Activity Grant from the America 250 Ohio Commission for a Daughters of the American Revolution patriots marker.

The Ohio Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial has awarded the Ottawa County Historical Society a grant to help fund a National Society Daughters of the American Revolution marker. The marker was created to honor the memory of those who served in the American Revolution and raise the awareness of present and future generations of the sacrifices made by patriots.

The Ottawa County Historical Society received a grant for a Daughters of the American Revolution America 250 patriots marker.

Society receives America 250 Award

“The Society is thrilled to receive this America 250 Ohio award,” said Linda Huber, historical society trustee. “Benajah Wolcott was born in New Haven, Connecticut, enlisted in 1776 and served for a little over six years. After the war, he was part of the team that surveyed the western lands of the Connecticut Western Reserve known as the Fire Lands. He loved the area so much he permanently settled here, and in addition to being a farmer, he was appointed in 1822 by President James Monroe as first keeper of the Marblehead Ohio Lighthouse.”

The patriots marker is sponsored by the DAR-Norwalk Sally De Forest Chapter. “We are pleased to be part of the tribute to an important early pioneer of the area," chapter Regent Connie Beebe said.

There are three existing patriot markers in Ohio. This will be the first in Ottawa County.

A marker dedication ceremony is tentatively planned for spring 2025 at the Wolcott Family Cemetery located near the Wolcott Keeper’s House on the Marblehead Peninsula.

DAR hopes to create a coast-to-coast network of markers with at least one marker in every state in advance of America’s 250th anniversary.

The News-Messenger/News Herald

This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Ottawa County OH marker will honor American Revolution patriots