Ottawa County lottery club wins $6 million on instant ticket

A member of an Ottawa County lottery club member had to check several times and wake up their wife to believe what they were seeing late one night.

The 500X Money Maker instant ticket the member of the three-person club had just scratched revealed a $6 million prize.

"I woke up my wife and said: 'I think I just won a really big prize; you have to come look at this!' Once my wife looked it over and confirmed what I was seeing, I knew we had really won!" the club member told the Michigan Lottery. "The next day I met with the other club members and told them the big news. It all still feels surreal!"

An Ottawa County lottery club recently won $6 million on a 500X Money Maker instant ticket.

A club representative said the members have been playing together for "quite a while" and always play scratch-off games.

They purchased the winning ticket for $50 at Down The Hatch Party Store located at 1866 Ottawa Beach Road, Suite B, in Holland.

The club recently claimed the prize and opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million.

They plan to use the money to pay off mortgages and save the rest.

"It’s still hard to believe that we really won," a club member said. "I don’t think it’s going to hit us until we see the new balance in our bank accounts!"

The 500X Money Maker game started with three top prizes of $6 million. Two are still unclaimed.

