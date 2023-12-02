Ottawa County lottery club wins $25,000 a year for life

An Ottawa County lottery club recently won $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life game.

The three-person Lake Life lottery club purchased the ticket online, according to the Michigan Lottery. The ticket matched the five white balls drawn July 20 — 12-27-31-39-46.

"Our club started buying tickets online so that we wouldn’t have to worry about forgetting to check them or the possibility of losing one,” the club’s representative, Leah Johnson, told the Michigan Lottery. "One of our members saw an email about claiming a prize, so they checked their Lottery account to see what we’d won.

"When they realized it was $25,000 a year for life, they called both of us to tell us how much we’d won! We had a hard time believing it at first, and it still doesn’t seem real even though it has been a few months!"

The group opted to receive the prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000. They plan to use the money to take a trip and save the rest.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Lottery: Ottawa County lottery club wins $25K a year for life