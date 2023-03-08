LANSING — The Michigan AG's Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit has issued two felony charges against an Ottawa County man for threatening gun violence over the course of his appeal in a separate case against the state.

Daniel Callahan of Fruitport, was arrested March 4 and charged with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime maximum, both 20-year felonies.

“Threats of terrorism against our state residents cannot go unaddressed,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “Those who violate our laws intended to protect the operations and safety of those who administer our judicial system will be held accountable by my department.”

While before the Michigan Court of Appeals in Grand Rapids for a separate case in mid-February, Callahan expressed frustration with the state government by asking, on record, “What is it going to take, somebody to get shot before the state acts on it?”

Several days later, Callahan filed a pleading in the same case, stating if the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court didn't act "lawfully," they and other entities would earn a "future performance award for MSU Stage Act 2, West Michigan, 2023."

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

In his self-represented case against the state, Callahan voiced frustration with a variety of county and state officials, and others, for their actions following allegations and criminal charges filed against him.

Callahan is currently out on bond awaiting trial. He will return to the 61st District Court for a probable cause conference on March 14.

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County man charged after threatening courts with 'MSU Stage 2'