Ottawa County man faces prison for faking stock broker's license, losing investors' money

Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
·4 min read

GRAND RAPIDS — An Ottawa County man has pleaded guilty to securities fraud after he faked his stock broker's license, lied to clients and lost much of their money on the stock market, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan said.

Joshua Rupp, 37, convinced clients to invest money with him by claiming to be a licensed broker and securities trader and claiming to work for brokerage firms. Authorities said he was never a registered broker with the state of Michigan, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, nor did he work for a registered brokerage.

Rupp pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to securities fraud in the U.S. District Court for Western District of Michigan. A civil case filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging violations of antifraud securities laws in July was put on hold while the criminal charges were pending.

At least 19 clients invested a total of $2.7 million with Rupp, who promised their money couldn't be lost. According to the SEC complaint against Rupp, he told various investors their principal was backed by insurance, guaranteed against losses by his uncle and that his investment strategy carried "virtually no risk."

Rupp, formerly a contractor, used his builder's license from the state of Michigan to fake a securities license.

According to court documents, Rupp, who never passed a broker's exam, lost more than $1.4 million of investors' money on the stock market. Meanwhile, authorities said, he lied to clients about how their investments were performing. An app provided to clients to track investment performance showed their investments growing while their accounts were losing money.

He misappropriated more than $500,000 for personal use, using the money to pay for groceries and vacations, and, "in Ponzi-like manner," also used invested funds to pay back other investors who made withdrawals, according to the SEC filing. The filing said he worked in Holland, Grand Haven and Grand Rapids.

More: Man sentenced for naked home invasions

More: Man pleads no contest to breaking into homes naked

According to Capt. Jake Sparks of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, officers began taking fraud reports regarding Rupp the day after he was involved in a home invasion spree, breaking into two homes in Polkton Township while naked. His attorney said at the time that he had had a bad reaction to medication and had been under financial strain.

Sparks said some of the fraud victims had started talking to each other and others had seen the news reports of Rupp's arrest, prompting them to come forward.

"When we interviewed him during the burglary investigation, he said he was struggling because he knew he had lost a lot of money," Sparks said.

The investigation, which began with detectives from the OCSO financial crimes unit and the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, was turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

“The defendant fabricated nearly everything about himself as a broker—his license, experience, and business connections—to induce investors to trust him with their money. He then betrayed that trust by taking a portion of the money for his personal use and fabricating false account statements,” said Timothy Waters, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Michigan.

“Financial crimes are not victimless, and I’d like to thank the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in providing a measure of justice to the victims impacted by Mr. Rupp’s crimes.”

Rupp is currently serving a 45-month sentence in the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis, Mich. for the charges related to the home invasions.

Rupp is expected to be sentenced for the federal charges at 9 a.m. March 23 by U.S. District Court Judge Hala Jarbou in Lansing.

As part of his plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office, Rupp agreed to pay restitution to investors of at least $2.7 million.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said it is possible other victims exist who have not yet come forward. People who believe they were defrauded by Rupp can contact the Victim and Witness Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 616-808-2034.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man faces prison for faking trading license, losing investors' money

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former UM professor Bagley gets six months for laundering ‘dirty’ Venezuelan money

    A once-prominent University of Miami professor was sentenced to six months in prison Tuesday for committing the kind of crime — washing millions of “dirty” dollars reaped from corrupt Venezuelan government deals — that he frequently commented on as an expert on Latin American drug trafficking and money laundering.

  • AP source: House to vote on censuring Gosar over video

    The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword. The person also said the House would be voting on removing Gosar from one of his committee assignments. The censure resolution as drafted does not specify that punishment.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • NJ mom charged with killing kids will remain jailed: 'The facts are particularly horrific'

    Yuhwei Chou sat still and expressionless in a video room at the jail during the virtual hearing before Superior Court Judge Peter Tober on Tuesday.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Judge Tosses Gun Charge Against Kyle Rittenhouse Before Closing Arguments

    Photo by Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty ImagesA misdemeanor gun charge against Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed just hours before jurors were expected to begin deliberating the fate of the teenager accused of murdering two people and trying to kill a third during a police-violence protest last August.Hours later, prosecutors made a last-ditch attempt to convince jurors he belonged in prison.During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger tried to convince jurors that Rittenhouse was

  • Four Years On, The Search Continues For A Small-Town Teen Sex-Trafficked In NYC

    It’s been four years since Corinna Slusser left her small Pennsylvania town for the big lights of New York City, only to be sex-trafficked in the weeks leading up to her disappearance. The 19-year-old college student was last spotted on Sept. 20, 2017, as she left the Haven Motel in Queens, a pay-by-the-hour establishment in Rego Park. In the interim between her move to New York and her vanishing two months later, Slusser’s image was circulated on advertisements promoting prostitution. A year la

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's mother did not drive him to Kenosha shootings

    Social media posts circulating during the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse claim his mother drove him to the town in the US state of Wisconsin where he shot three people. But the prosecutor trying the case says there is no evidence to support the claim, Rittenhouse and a friend testified about the people who accompanied them and did not list his mother, and she told a newspaper that she was in a neighboring state and did not know what her son was doing."Why are we just glazing over the fact that

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Kenosha protesters demand Rittenhouse be found guilty

    Demonstrators protesting outside Kenosha County Courthouse demand guilty verdict in Rittenhouse trial.

  • EXPLAINER: Why did judge drop Rittenhouse gun charge?

    On the surface, it looked like prosecutors' easiest task at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial would be convicting him of a much less significant charge — being a minor in possession of a firearm. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, with a semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a protest against police brutality last year. Prosecutors brought multiple charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and the firearm possession count.

  • 6 details the Kyle Rittenhouse jury won't consider when they deliberate the teenager's fate

    Several details about Kyle Rittenhouse and the men he shot garnered media attention, but were not deemed appropriate for the jury to consider.

  • White Ossining man sentenced for stabbing Black teenager in hate crime at Avalon complex

    Robert McCallion had pleaded guilty to charges that he attacked the 17-year-old girl on March 13, 2020.

  • Insane: Thieves smash diamond case with hammers, stealing nearly everything

    Concord police said nine thieves invaded an East Bay jewelry store wielding hammers to crack the display cases. The suspects made off with nearly everything.

  • Prosecution rests in trial of men who chased Ahmaud Arbery

    Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday in the trial of three white men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery after the jury saw graphic photos of the shotgun wounds that punched a gaping hole in his chest and unleashed bleeding that stained his white T-shirt entirely red. Donoghue testified that Arbery was hit by two of the three shotgun rounds fired at him. The first shot at close range tore through an artery in Arbery's right wrist and punched a big hole in the center of his chest, breaking several ribs and causing heavy internal bleeding, Donoghue said.

  • 'Ghost Guns': Firearm Kits Bought Online Fuel Epidemic of Violence

    CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Max Mendoza’s parents awakened just after dawn to a gunshot and ran from their bedroom to find their 12-year-old son propped against the couch, eyes wide in pain, terror and surprise. “It’s the real one,” Max whispered, clutching his chest, seemingly astounded that a weapon resembling a toy could end his life in an instant. But it did. Investigators in this city just south of San Diego are still trying to determine exactly what happened on that Saturday morning in July — if