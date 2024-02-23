TALLMADGE TWP. — A man from Ottawa County is getting ready for another long trip across the region — not by car, but on foot.

On Friday, Feb. 23, 55-year-old Matt Garbarino will run 40 miles, starting at American Dunes Golf Club in Grand Haven Township and ending at Noto’s restaurant in Cascade Township, WOOD TV-8 reports.

For some, the name may sound familiar. In 2018, Garbarino trekked 160 miles across the entire state. For most people, a 40-mile run might sound impossible, but for Garbarino, a Kent County Reserve Deputy, it’s a chance to encourage others.

"It’s like I'm able to do something where I can challenge myself, but at the same time, maybe I can do something to inspire other people,” he said. “You just never know how you can touch other people’s lives by the actions you do."

During each run, Garbarino carries an American flag with him, in hopes of spreading an important message.

“It’s amazing what that does for people,” he said. “You get people that honk, they wave, they give you a thumbs up."

During this run, he's raising money for a foundation called Folds of Honor, which "(raises) scholarship money for families who’ve lost someone in the line of duty or (have) been disabled in the military or first responders."

Garbarino said his son, a Naval ROTC at Purdue University, keeps him going every step of the way. His son will be there Friday, he said, cheering him on.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County man to run 40 miles Friday for Folds of Honor