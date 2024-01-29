Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker to retire after 44 years in law enforcement

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker announced he intends to retire after a law enforcement career that spans more than 44 years.

HOLLAND — Steve Kempker is retiring as Ottawa County sheriff after serving in the elected position for the last seven years.

Kempker announced Monday, Jan. 29, that he won’t seek re-election and intends to retire from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office this year. Kempker has been with OCSO for 35 years, beginning in 1989.

He has served the past seven years as sheriff, having been elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. Kempker’s law enforcement career spans more than 44 years.

In a statement, Kempker said he plans to spend more time with family and follow other areas of interest within Ottawa County.

“It has been an honor and privilege to be able to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals over the years,” Kempker wrote. “They are dedicated to serving our communities to provide safe and secure environments, providing quality and professional law enforcement services while keeping the victims of crime as their focus.

“Working with the elected officials at the federal, state, county, and local levels has been an honor, and your support for the sheriff’s office has been appreciated over the years.”

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker speaks during a board of commissioners meeting in May 2017.

Kempker said serving the residents of Ottawa County has been a rewarding career. He thanked the staff for their work under his leadership.

“I want to thank my Undersheriff Valerie Weiss for her outstanding work ethic, integrity, and professional leadership skills, helping to make this agency and the careers of many staff a success," Kempker wrote. "Thank you to my Command Team that is the best of the best, your hard work, professionalism, and dedicated commitment are of the highest quality levels in the support and service you provide to many. “

Weiss recently announced she would be retiring as undersheriff on Feb. 28. Last week, Kempker announced Sgt. Eric DeBoer would serve as undersheriff.

Kempker and Weiss join a growing list of recent announcements among Ottawa County officials. Over the last several months, Treasurer Amanda Price retired and Prosecutor Lee Fisher and Probate Court Judge Mark Feyen announced they would not seek re-election in November.

Cheryl Clark was appointed to fill Price's position and was sworn in as treasurer on Dec. 29, 2023.

