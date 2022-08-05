Ottawa County Sheriff's Office finds body, investigating possible foul play

PORT CLINTON — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office discovered a body in a ditch Thursday night on Rymers Road and is treating it a case of possible foul play, Sheriff Steve Levorchick said.

Sheriff's deputies received a call about the body and found a deceased male at about 7:38 p.m., according to OCSO.

"It was called into us by a passer-by," Levorchick said.

Levorchick said the deceased male has not been identified.

The discovery was made in the 1700 block of Rymers Road.

The sheriff said police had evidence that lead them to believe there was foul play involved, but declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation in the case.

Levorchick said, to the best of his knowledge, the deceased man does not match any of OCSO's missing person reports.

