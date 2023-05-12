Ottawa County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect after check fraud, vehicle break-ins

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect's vehicle after stolen checks were passed following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county since May 6.

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public's help in locating a woman suspected of check fraud following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of vehicle break-ins at area parks and sporting events since May 6, according to a news release.

Two break-ins occurred on May 6 during youth sporting events in Holland Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The thieves broke windows of locked vehicles and targeted purses and wallets that were left in the passenger department, per the sheriff’s office. Several thousand dollars of purses and cash were stolen, in addition to credit cards, checks and identification cards — according to the sheriff’s office.

Several other vehicles were broken into a Tallmadge Township park in a similar fashion on May 7.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect's vehicle after stolen checks were passed following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county since May 6.

On May 8 and 9, the stolen identification cards were used to pass stolen checks at several area banks, according to the sheriff’s office. The checks had been stolen from sporting events in Indiana — totaling more than $13,000, per the sheriff’s office.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect who it says passed stolen checks following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county since May 6.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office advises the public to avoid leaving valuables inside their vehicles and to keep them locked. If valuables must be left in the vehicle, they should be locked inside the locked trunk or hidden out of sight.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The sheriff’s office provided the media with photos of the suspect who it says passed the stolen checks and the vehicle she was driving. The sheriff’s office reported that when the woman was confronted by bank employees, she fled the store before deputies arrived.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect who it says passed stolen checks following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county since May 6.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office provided photos of the suspect who it says passed stolen checks following a series of vehicle break-ins in the county since May 6.

These incidents remain under investigation. Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies regarding similar crimes.

Anyone with information on these incidents or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@sentinel-standard.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office investigating vehicle break-ins