UPDATED: Police believe body found is Grand Haven man last seen Aug. 30

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Police say a body found at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Grand Haven Township is believed to be that of a man reported missing since Aug. 30.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the area of 13600 Clearwater Lane in response to the discovery of a body.

James Alan McKinnon, 34, of Grand Haven Township hadn't been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 30. Deputies were notified of McKinnon’s disappearance Saturday, Sept. 3.

OCSO marine patrol and dive team units were searching an area of the Grand River at the time the body was found, while additional personnel were conducting an aerial search with an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle. Acquaintances of McKinnon were on foot in the area when they discovered the body.

Though the body hasn't been positively identified, investigators believe it to be McKinnon. The identity, cause and manner of death will be determined after the completion of an autopsy, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

Investigation showed McKinnon left his home on River Haven Boulevard on foot around noon Aug. 30, and was last known to be walking in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OCSO or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

