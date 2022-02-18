OTTAWA COUNTY — Law enforcement are warning that they've received reports of people impersonating the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in phone calls and asking for money.

The sheriff's office said in a social media post that it had received several complaints of phone scammers saying they are with the sheriff's office and claiming that you can resolve pending criminal charges against you for failing to appear for jury duty by paying $1,000.

The scammers ask for the payment through payment services PayPal or Apple Pay, the sheriff's office said.

OCSO said the department will never call you and ask for payment to be made over the phone.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office warns of jury duty scam