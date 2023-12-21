Ottawa County tries to stop testimony for Hambley hearing as she appeals to state high court

LANSING — Ottawa County doesn't have a right to appeal the fact that its health officer was rightfully appointed, according to a new filing with the Michigan Supreme Court.

Adeline Hambley and her attorney Sarah Howard give comment to the press after their hearing in front of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids.

"This court should deny (defendants’) application for leave to appeal on the issue that Appellee Hambley won at both the trial court and Court of Appeals," Hambley's attorney, Sarah Riley-Howard wrote in a Wednesday night filing, "namely that Appellee Adeline Hambley is the duly appointed health officer for Ottawa County."

The Dec. 20 filing was in response to the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners' filing on Nov. 22 that appealed the state's Court of Appeals ruling to the high court that reaffirmed a lower court's ruling that Hambley was the lawfully appointed health officer by the former board in December 2022. Kallman previously said the appeal was to "preserve my clients' rights" as the legal proceedings continue.

In the new filing, Howard made it clear Hambley officially began the position as health officer once the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed her qualifications as of Dec. 21, 2022.

"Then-incoming (Ottawa Impact) commissioner and future board Chair ... Joe Moss emailed Hambley after this to acknowledge her new position," Howard wrote. "He wrote to Hambley: 'Since you have been appointed as the new health officer, I want to dispel one of the myths that our local media has been reporting (regarding health department funding in 2023). Several people have brought this concern to me, and I want to make sure you hear from me directly.'"

Moss would go on, however, to immediately fire or demote several standing employees "within moments of the swearing-in of the new OI board majority" on Jan. 3, Howard wrote. He also would champion $4 million in cuts in fiscal year 2024.

"They fired the county administrator and summarily replaced him minutes later with a pre-selected administrator without posting or interviewing for the position," Howard said, referring to now Administrator John Gibbs, who lost West Michigan's Third District congressional race two months prior to the Ottawa County appointment.

"They closed the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Office and fired its director," Howard said. "Appellants also voted to demote ... Hambley to 'interim' health officer, and declared at the public meeting that they would appoint a political ally, Nathaniel Kelly, with no experience in public health work as her replacement, again without posting the job or conducting interviews."

Kelly, whom Ottawa Impact officials tried to install Jan. 3 by demoting Hambley, most recently worked as a health and safety manager at a Grand Rapids-area HVAC company. The attempt to appoint him was decried by some as political, pointing to a lack of history in public health.

Commissioner and Chairperson Joe Moss sits during a public comment made by Health Director Adeline Hambley Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at the Ottawa County Offices in West Olive.

Ottawa Impact is a far-right fundamentalist group created by now-Board Chair Joe Moss and Vice Chair Sylvia Rhodea after they unsuccessfully challenged the previous board and county health officer over COVID-19 mitigation mandates in 2020 and 2021. OI now controls seven seats on the 11-member board.

Howard said the new board attempted to change the previous board's actions in order to serve their desired outcome, by Kallman alleging former Board Chair Matt Fenske and County Clerk Justin Roebuck changed the written resolution appointing Hambley in private.

Fenske and Roebuck have both denied any wrongdoing.

"The resolution that I and former Chair Fenske signed is the actual resolution the board approved in the Dec. 13, 2022, meeting, as evidenced by the draft copies of the resolution that were circulated in that open meeting," Roebuck said in a statement to The Sentinel.

Ottawa County corporation counsel Jack Jordan, far left, and David Kallman, second from left, argue on behalf of the Ottawa County Board of Commissioner on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, in Muskegon County 14th Circuit Court in a lawsuit filed by Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley, far right, and her attorney, Sarah Riley-Howard, second from right.

Roebuck said his office operates according to the highest ethical standards, and that he and his staff did nothing wrong.

"I take my oath of office seriously, and our whole team is committed to acting with integrity and transparency," Roebuck wrote. "Unfounded insinuations that we have done anything to the contrary only serve to strain the system of effective government that Ottawa County residents deserve.”

"Appellants’ new litigation position, in the form of the Revisionist Resolution, was ... in sharp contrast to the email that Appellant Moss sent to Appellee Hambley prior to his swearing in, acknowledging in December 2022 that the prior board had appointed Hambley," Howard wrote to the MSC in reference to the new board changing the minutes of the meeting appointing Hambley, despite previously approving them a month earlier, a potential Michigan Open Meetings Act violation. "An admission against interest of this sort by a defendant/appellant can be used as evidence which further confirms the completion of ... Hambley’s appointment prior to the current board taking office on Jan. 3, 2023."

Sarah Howard gives comment to the press after their hearing in front of the Michigan Court of Appeals Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Grand Rapids.

The group has been trying to remove Hambley from her position since Jan. 3, when the majority voted without warning to demote Hambley to "interim" health officer. Hambley sued the board in February, claiming the attempt to demote her in January was unlawful and alleging the OI majority has repeatedly interfered with her state-authorized health duties.

Howard goes on to note that Kallman previously argued that Hambley “might have deep six’d” her potential for consideration by the county for the permanent position after she filed the lawsuit. "Counsel for the ... (commissioners) also acknowledged at oral argument on March 31 ... that they had no allegation of poor performance or other sufficient cause for ... Hambley’s removal."

On Dec. 4, Muskegon 14th Circuit Court Judge Jenny McNeill announced she would review minutes taken during the Ottawa County board's closed session Nov. 6, when commissioners took part in settlement negotiations with Hambley and Howard. The case is being heard in Muskegon because all Ottawa County judges recused themselves.

Ottawa County Board of Commissioners Chairman Joe Moss sits during the board's bi-weekly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Ottawa County Offices in West Olive.

The commissioners seemingly voted to accept the agreement Nov. 6, which included paying Hambley a total of $4 million to step down 10 months after the board tried to demote her without cause — the largest settlement in the county's history and nearly the exact amount the board cut from the public health department's budget this year.

Howard said in her filing to the MSC that "while the parties were waiting to be heard at the Court of Appeals, and a stay of trial court proceedings and discovery was in place, the county defendants made multiple moves that Hambley believes were attempts to find other loopholes to fire her," including a special meeting to terminate Hambley for "just cause" under state statute that began Oct. 24, but was adjourned indefinitely

Shortly after the details of the deal became public, however, the board seemingly wanted to back out of the deal claiming an agreement was never reached.

Howard issued subpoenas for county Clerk Justin Roebuck as well as Commissioners Joe Moss — the founder of Ottawa Impact — Jacob Bonnema, Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman for an evidentiary hearing that McNeill said Hambley was entitled to, so the court could hear from witnesses on what transpired during the board's closed session Nov. 6. McNeil said she also would review the closed session minutes from the board "in camera," Latin for "in private" to ensure the confidentiality of the discussions.

After ordering the review of the minutes, McNeill ordered an evidentiary hearing for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

Earlier Wednesday, Dec. 20, Kallman filed a request for McNeill to issue a "protection order" that prevents the Jan. 19 hearing from taking place, however, saying McNeill was able to review the minutes from the board's closed session on Nov. 6 and that she could rule that "corporate counsel (Kallman) never made any recommendation to either offer, or accept, a $4 million settlement" in exchange for Hambley and her deputy, Marcia Mansaray resigning.

Kallman has previously tried to "quash" or prevent the subpoenas for Roebuck and the commissioners from testifying.

"This confirmation can be done without revealing anything that was actually discussed in closed session," Kallman argued Dec. 20." Further, it is also clear that the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners never decided to accept a settlement, but instead only authorized corporate counsel to work on an agreement to continue 'litigation and settlement activities' pursuant to the public motion after closed session. No amount of parol testimony can change the minutes."

Howard, meanwhile, argued that McNeill issued a written opinion upholding Hambley's original appointment in 2022 and that the COA also upheld that finding from the lower court.

McNeill had not issued a response to Kallman's filing as of Wednesday evening. The state Supreme Court also had not issued a response to Howard as of Wednesday evening.

