Ottawa County walks back settlement agreement with Hambley

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners again recessed from a special meeting meant to signal the end of a termination hearing for Health Officer Adeline Hambley that began in October.

The board met at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, for the fifth session of the meeting, which began Oct. 24. Commissioners immediately entered closed session upon reconvening, where they met for more than 6.5 hours.

The board returned to open session at 3:45 p.m. — at which time Board Chair Joe Moss motioned for a recess until 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28. The board also postponed a regularly scheduled meeting meant to be held after the conclusion of the hearing Tuesday. That meeting will now be held Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Commissioners voted last week to accept a recommendation from corporate counsel regarding a settlement with Hambley, following an eight-hour closed session. They were expected to formalize that agreement Tuesday, but no such vote occurred.

The Sentinel reported last week Ottawa County agreed to pay Hambley a total of $4 million to step down, the largest settlement in the county's history and nearly the exact amount the board cut from the public health department's budget this year.

Under that agreement, Deputy Health Office Marcia Mansaray would also resign after being placed on paid administrative leave through the end of January. She'd then receive one year's pay at $125,000, plus the benefits she currently receives.

The board's OI majority voted to accept the settlement recommendation, while three non-OI commissioners — Doug Zylstra, Roger Bergman and Jacob Bonnema — voted no. Commissioner Kyle Terpstra left before the vote.

Hambley and the board's OI majority have been battling in the courts for months. The disagreement began when OI commissioners voted to demote Hambley from permanent health officer to "interim" health officer in favor of a candidate ideologically aligned with themselves.

Following the latest meeting Tuesday, Hambley’s attorney Sarah Riley-Howard told reporters she felt a binding settlement was reached Nov. 6, but said the county felt otherwise.

“Our position is we had a binding settlement agreement with known terms pending, and we were just reducing it to writing,” Howard said. “There was some disagreement (today) about whether that was the case. We’re continuing to have talks surrounding that issue and to see if we can resolve the situation with a settlement.”

Howard said it remains possible a settlement isn't reached and the board proceeds with its vote to keep or terminate Hambley.

"Either path is still possible at this point, I would say."

Hambley remains in her position as health officer for the time being.

