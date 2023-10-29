Ottawa judges recuse themselves from hearing latest county lawsuit

OTTAWA COUNTY — The latest lawsuit against Ottawa County will not be heard within it, according to documents filed Friday, Oct. 27, with all presiding judges recusing themselves from the case.

On Oct. 24, a finalist for an executive aide position to county Administrator John Gibbs sued in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court, alleging age discrimination by Gibbs when he hired a younger candidate with fewer qualifications than the county required in its job posting.

Ryan Kimball, 49, filed the lawsuit in Ottawa County's 20th Circuit Court on Tuesday, Oct. 24, alleging age discrimination after Gibbs hired Jordan Epperson, 23, over him — despite Kimball being more qualified.

County Administrator John Gibbs walks to his seat before the start of the board of commissioners Tuesday meeting July, 25, 2023, at the county's Filmore Complex.

More: Lawsuit: Gibbs committed age discrimination in hiring executive aide

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

In the lawsuit, Kimball's attorneys, Robert Howard and Bradley Glazier of the Grand Rapids-based Cunningham Dalman, argue Gibbs, and therefore the county, violated Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act by saying he wanted Epperson for the job because he was "young" and could be "bossed around."

The human resources director and former deputy administrator testified this week during a termination hearing proceeding for Administrative Health Officer Adeline Hambley that the selection committee favored Kimball over Epperson, and there were alleged concerns about Epperson and that his hiring could be legally problematic for the county.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

On Friday, all four circuit court judges in the county recused themselves from hearing the case, citing an appearance of impropriety, which is how the two other ongoing circuit court lawsuits have been handled. The Kimball lawsuit will now be sent to the State Court Administrative Office to reassign to another county's court system.

The county also was sued in federal court earlier this month alleging religious discrimination by county commission Chair Joe Moss.

— Sarah Leach is executive editor for The Holland Sentinel. Contact her at sarah.leach@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @SentinelLeach.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ottawa judges recuse themselves from hearing latest county lawsuit